SIERRA VISTA — The Sierra Vista Unified School District governing board voted Tuesday evening to approve the 2022 budget proposal. The proposal now moves to the public for comment.
The proposed budget totals $32,251,097, which is a 0.8% increase from last year’s budget, which totaled $31,999,532.
Under the first page of the proposal, the allocations for regular education instruction is $11,575,712, a 9.6% decrease from last year’s $12,804,770.
For dropout prevention programs, the district has allocated $114,625, the same as last year.
The proposal for special education instruction, $2,898,161, is the same as last year.
SVUSD Public Information Officer Valerie Weller said the public is invited to submit thoughts on the budget proposal by filling out a “Call to the Public form.”
Weller said public comments will be heard by the board at the July 6 board meeting.
SVUSD Chief Financial Officer Kenneth McGovern said the governing board must prepare and submit a proposed budget to the Arizona Department of Education by July 5.
SVUSD Superintendent Dr. Eric Holmes updated the board on the administration’s progress on revising the COVID-19 mitigation plan for the 2021-22 academic year.
“The district administration met yesterday with members of the county health bureau to discuss our mitigation plan,” Holmes said. “We’re working on that plan and we will be bringing a presentation and a recommendation to the board at the July 6 meeting.”
Weller said the administration can’t comment on the plan until the July 6 meeting.
City of Sierra Vista Assistant City Manager Victoria Yarbrough presented a proposal to purchase land from the district as part of the city’s efforts to renovate Veterans Memorial Park.
“Our vision for this is kind of a deconstructed community center, with plans of expanding for a gymnasium in the future and so on,” Yarbrough said. “Hopefully, we’ll move forward with this later this year.”
Yarbrough said the city purchased 25 acres of land last year from the district, formerly known as the Rothery Center Sports Complex, for $981,000.
Yarbrough said the complex has since been renamed the Veterans Park Sports Complex.
Yarbrough said the additional land the city is interested in purchasing has been appraised at $366,000.
“The parcel of land was appraised in January of this year,” said Yarbrough. “The appraisal price is $366,000, and that the city is prepared to offer that appraisal price, which is market value to the land for the school district.”
The renovation of Veterans Park has been a community effort. Yarbrough said the public was surveyed when selecting the new park layout.
“Both the park master plan and the Veterans Park master plan went through a pretty extensive public process,” Yarbrough said. “The park plan as a whole went out to the community, and the entire Veterans Park plan went out to the whole community. We got feedback. This particular plan was actually chosen by our community.
“We currently have a $3 million grant proposal into the state for a land and water conservation fund grant to start phase one of the project, primarily on the sports complex side ... If we’re successful in getting that grant, we’re hoping to move forward with turfing the existing football field ... We’ve got plans to expand our sports court; turn one of the pieces of land into a sand volleyball court complex.”
Yarbrough said the city could find out any day if it receives the $3 million grant.
Weller said SVUSD’s governing board can vote to approve the land sale to the city as early as the July 6 board meeting, but an exact date has not been determined.