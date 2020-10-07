SIERRA VISTA — The Sierra Vista Unified School District Governing Board unanimously voted to extend the hybrid model used at Buena High School on Tuesday night, after a recommendation to do so by Superintendent Eric Holmes.
Before the vote took place, five-day face to face instruction for high school students was set to return on Oct. 14. Holmes’ recommendation was to extend the 2-1-2 hybrid model until Nov. 30, which the board approved 5-0.
“Based on the data we received last Thursday the county is still in moderate spread,” Holmes said. “The earliest the county would be in minimal spread would be the 15th of October, the day after students would return to the high school."
“The new date will allow for consistency in the data over time,” he added.
In the discussion of the action, all five board members agreed extending the hybrid model was in the best interest of the students and the staff. Board president Barbra Williams said she has received emails from students and parents who have opinions across the spectrum of fully online to fully in-person.
“It’s important to provide a predictable consistency for our families and staff,” she said. “My heart is in relying on the data because I think that’s the one responsible thing we can do to be predictable.”
Board member Yolanda Boutte noted the amount of students in the school is what contributed to her wanting to hold off on having students return for five-days of in-person instruction.
“I would really hate to see us go backwards,” she said “At the high school there are so many kids there. Something in my heart tells me we have to wait.”