SIERRA VISTA — In a vote of four to one, the Sierra Vista Unified School District Governing Board voted to continue the district's mask mandate in a special meeting on Wednesday after a judge ruled on Monday that House Bill (HB) 2898 — which prohibits school districts from enforcing mask mandates — is unconstitutional.
Nine members of the public voiced their thoughts on the district's mask mandate, including: elementary school teachers, parents of SVUSD students, parents whose students don't attend school in SVUSD and parents who've pulled their children out of the district because of the mask mandate.
"These face diapers do nothing but harm all of us," said Emily Johnson, referring to face masks as "face diapers." She stated that her children do not attend school in SVUSD.
April Croust said that she pulled her three children out of SVUSD last year because of the mask mandate.
"Mask wearing increases apathy and dehumanizes us," said Croust in her public comment. "How can we teach our daughters and sons that they should value their bodily autonomy while we enforce mandates such as these? How can we expect them to grow up to be brave and courageous when we teach them to live in fear? Health is not 'one size fits all.'"
Rosalie Ortiz, Technology Paraprofessional at Carmichael Elementary School, called on the board to continue the mask mandate.
"Every morning, our school affirms that 'all means all,'" said Ortiz during Wednesday's meeting. "I believe keeping the mask mandate in effect aligns to this statement.
Because as with any highly debated issue, the most vulnerable are largely ignored. Until the pandemic subsides, or the majority is vaccinated, it is not worth the risk to our students and staff."
Barbara Williams, former SVUSD governing board president also submitted a public comment on Wednesday evening.
"I had an occasion last week to be in classrooms in five of our elementary schools," said Williams. "What I found was everyone was masked and there was enthusiastic, active learning going on in every instance. It was not what I had feared I would see ...
I would like to urge you to continue to keep in mind the health of our students, which is directly connected to the health of their families and to the health of our staff — and also, to the health of our community."
SVUSD Superintendent Dr. Eric Holmes briefed the board on the information the administration referenced in making their recommendation from the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Cochise County Department of Health & Social Services, and Arizona Department of Education.
"Since the beginning of this pandemic and since I arrived, my recommendations have been based on the CDC, the Arizona Department of Health (Services), the Arizona Department of Education, and the Cochise County Health Department," said Holmes Wednesday evening. "And that is the basis for the recommendation that the administration gives to the governing board tonight."
As of Aug. 5, the CDC recommends universal indoor masking for all teachers, staff, students and visitors to K-12 schools, regardless of vaccination status.
The five board members were divided on their opinions to keep or remove the mask mandate.
SVUSD board president Yulonda Boutte said that she believed that masking should be a choice made by students' parents.
"I personally think that we should leave it up to the parents," said Boutte, whose statement was interrupted by boisterous applause from members of the public in attendance. "But I also believe that people should be responsible."
Vice President Connie Johnson was conflicted on the matter. Board members Hollie Sheriff, Joy Mims and Kimberly Robinson advocated to keep the mask mandate.
"I have three concerns: we're in high transmission," said Sheriff. "The fact that roughly half of our student population is not eligible for vaccines ... When you look at reports from our local hospitals — not to mention hospitals across the state — they're having difficulty finding beds and staff and transports for people."
Ultimately, Johnson, Sheriff, Mims and Robinson voted to keep the mask mandate with Boutte voting to remove it — the motion to keep the mask mandate passed 4-1.
The conversation around school mask mandates began on June 30, when the Arizona State Legislature passed the K-12 education budget, also known as HB 2898.
Included in that budget package was an section of the law that prohibits school districts from establishing and enforcing mask mandates.
Many school districts reinstated their mask mandates after Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Randall Warner ruled on Aug. 16 that the law wouldn’t take effect until Sept. 29 instead of July 1.
On Aug. 17, Sierra Vista Unified School District decided to reinstate its mask mandate, citing the recommendations from county, state and federal health agencies. The mandate has been in effect since Aug. 19.
Holmes said on Sept. 21 board meeting that SVUSD has had 128 students and 10 staff members who have tested positive since school started on Aug. 4, and 728 students and staff have had to quarantine.
On Sept. 29, the Arizona Supreme Court rejected a bid from Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich to suspend the Sept. 27 ruling made by Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Katherine Cooper.