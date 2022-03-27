SIERRA VISTA — Sierra Vista Unified School District Governing Board Vice President Connie Johnson submitted her resignation March 15 during the district’s spring break, district officials said on Monday.
Johnson, who was first elected to the school board in 1981, said she resigned because of health issues. She said that she was admitted into Life Care Center in Sierra Vista for two months due to back issues.
“I was trying so hard to get everything taken care of so I wouldn’t have to do that ‘cause I really wanted to finish out my term,” said Johnson. “But I just couldn’t do it.”
Johnson is no stranger to the education community in Cochise County; she started teaching at General Myer Elementary School on Fort Huachuca from 1969 to 1994, where she taught fourth grade. She served as the principal of the school for 20 years after that.
Johnson said her peers convinced her to run for the SVUSD school board in 1981.
“They were having a lot of problems in Sierra Vista because of the board, you know, the teachers had to strike,” said Johnson. “And so, a lot of the reasons that were given for the strike was ... the teachers were not getting good communication from the board.
“You should not have a board that does not listen to the teachers and hear their concerns. And they finally said to me ‘well, why don’t you run for the school board?’ when it was time. So, they kinda convinced me that I should run for the board.”
Johnson said during her nearly 40 years on the board, she only had a brief break for a year and a half, then was appointed back to the board when a member relocated to Phoenix. Johnson said she has served as the president, vice president and clerk of the board.
When it comes to why she entered the education field and stayed for more than 50 years, Johnson said that teaching is in her blood, noting both her parents were teachers.
“We just kinda knew that we’d become teachers or be in the field of education growing up from children,” said Johnson. “I just love the kids and enjoy seeing them progress and work hard. It was something I knew I wanted to do.”
Johnson is from Florida and came to Sierra Vista in 1969 because her husband was stationed at Fort Huachuca.
Her dedication toward giving back to the community wasn’t limited to education, but extended to activism and civil rights as well.
Johnson was the co-founder of the Greater Huachuca Area Branch of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People in Sierra Vista along with longtime friend and Fort Huachuca librarian Dorothy Tompkins.
“Dorothy was working as a librarian on Fort Huachuca and she was hearing some of the complaints,” said Johnson. “So we just decided that we needed to get a branch started so we can address some of them.”
She said some of those complaints ranged from job promotions to denied home rental applications.
“We had some people that felt that they tried to get a house in certain areas and that they were denied — they were saying that the house was available, but whenever they would try to rent the house, it would all of a sudden would be not available,” said Johnson.
“We got this person who was not Black to go and find out if he could rent the house — and he found out that the house was available for rent,” she said. “That brought up the fact that they really needed to understand you don’t deny people from getting a house in an area that you don’t want them in just because they’re Black.”
She said the branch’s activism was received well.
“It was a wonderful thing that we did because we were able to really, really address some of the concerns and make the people in power aware,” said Johnson. “They were very nice on Fort Huachuca about paying attention when we would go to them about something that we felt was not right. The people in charge were very good about addressing that and trying to take care of it.”
Cochise County Superintendent Jacqui Clay and SVUSD public information officer Valerie Weller said the county superintendent’s office is in charge of appointing an interim replacement for Johnson to finish out her term until the November election.
“I interview them,” said Clay. “When I interview them, it’s based on a rubric scale and I usually ask one question from the superintendent and one question from the board, president of the board.
“And then, I add all that up and then, that’s how I get the person. So, it has nothing to do with personal-anything. It has to do with their answers to the questions that I ask them.”
Clay said the county will receive applications for the board for 30 days, starting from March 21.
To apply, send a letter of interest and resume to Nikki Madden, deputy county superintendent, at kmadden@cochise.az.gov.
The SVUSD board now has only four members, meaning the possibility for a divided, inconclusive vote is possible without Johnson serving as the tiebreaker.
Weller said if the board is divided on the vote, it can request the item be addressed again and placed on the agenda with additional information for discussion and action on the next meeting.
This happened with the board’s regular meeting on March 1 when it came to the district’s mask mandate. Johnson was absent and the board divided on a vote of 2-2.
The item was placed on the agenda for a vote again in a special meeting on March 3, which resulted in the board voting unanimously to rescind the mask mandate on March 7. Johnson was also absent from that meeting.
Johnson’s colleagues expressed their gratitude for her wisdom and years of service.
Current SVUSD Board President Yulonda Boutte said working with Johnson has been “phenomenal.”
“She’s given a lot to the community and to our students and to the staff, back to the school and to the administration,” said Boutte. “She’s given a lot of her time and her life to education.”
“I quickly learned the vastness of her experience in education and in the local community,” SVUSD board member Hollie Sheriff said in an email. “I always pay close attention when she shares her knowledge of the history of our district and her thoughts on important issues. I greatly admire and appreciate her service to the Sierra Vista Unified School District.”