SIERRA VISTA — Sierra Vista Unified School District educators have to feel pleased with how the district’s students performed on the state assessment test scores last spring.
Overall, they outperformed the state average in common core curriculum for both English Language Arts as well as in math.
In some cases, their scores were ahead of the curve nationally.
Coming on the heels of last week’s alarming results from the National Assessment of Educational Progress long-term trend of reading and math exams — often called the "Nation's Report Card" — showing math and reading scores for 9-year-olds in the U.S. plummeted between 2020 and 2022 by a level not seen in decades, the district’s just-released assessment scores presented by Assistant Superintendent of Curriculum and Instruction Terry Romo shines a bright light on the progress of SVUSD’s students and educators.
“This test should be just as important to parents as report card grades,” SVUSD Superintendent Dr. Eric Holmes told the district’s governing board during its Sept. 6 regular meeting. “And once it is, you will see those numbers change because the expectation has to be there that you will do well on your report card, and you will do well when it comes to these tests because it’s all important in terms of your growth academically … ”
While the National Center for Education Statistics results released last week showed the average test scores in the U.S. declined 5 points in reading and 7 points in math compared to 2020 — the largest decline in reading since 1990 and the first decline in math, which U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona said was connected to the lack of in-person classroom education during the COVID-19 pandemic — Holmes pointed to the district’s emphasis on instruction for achieving strong assessment scores.
“We know the level of instruction that we have here — how good it is — and we know how much our kids can achieve,” he added.
When it came to how SVUSD’s elementary students performed on the ELA portion of the assessments, only its eighth-graders were slightly behind the state average; third- to seventh-grade scores bested Arizona’s scores by one to five percentage points. While math scores were slightly behind the state average, sixth-graders blew the state out of the water by a whopping 16 percentage points.
“Every single one of your schools is putting plans into place to address the data,” Romo told the board. “We can collect a lot of different things, but unless we do something with it, we must make a plan of how we’re going to improve upon it (or) it really doesn’t mean anything. We’re making changes to what we’re doing.”
School by school, dating from 2019, Romo’s presentation showed a mixed bag of assessment scores for each grade. Most of the tests showed a significant drop or “learning loss” in the year following the pandemic in both ELA and math. Of all the elementary schools, Huachuca Mountain and Pueblo del Sol showed the most pronounced increase in surpassing the state and district averages.
“Whenever we talk (about) data, let us never forget that these numbers represent our children, our students, as well as the hard work of our staff,” said Romo. “This is our area of focus, where we are focused on student achievement and the things that we have to do to work together to empower our staff and our students and our community to all work together. And transparency is a really big part of that.”