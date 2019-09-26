SIERRA VISTA — The Sierra Vista Unified School District bond oversight committee is requesting a work session with the school district’s governing board to address concerns about funding from the School Facilities Board (SFB) for roofing projects throughout the district.
In a Tuesday oversight committee meeting, committee members questioned the feasibility of waiting for SFB funds to replace roofs, expressing concerns about the length of time it’s taking for the agency to allocate the money.
“These roofing projects were identified in the bond initiative as priority projects, but when the School Facilities Board said the state would pay to replace the roofs, the district put those projects on hold with expectations that funds would be coming,” said Jerry Proctor, who chairs the oversight committee.
“If it’s allocated, the SFB money will expand bond dollars to allow more projects for our schools.”
The SFB assessed the roofing projects in 2017, but has not given an indication as to when the money will be allocated.
Because there is a deadline for completing projects covered by bond dollars, Proctor and other oversight committee members are expressing concerns about when the funds will be available.
“There are known bond dollars available that we could use to do these projects, but there is some uncertainty with the SFB money,” Proctor said. “If the school board goes with the SFB funding, they’re doing so with some risk involved. But if the SFB comes in and does the work, the school district saves money, which is good.”
By waiting for the SFB to allocate the funds, Proctor said the district risks losing bond money that could have been used for the roof projects.
‘Methodical process’
“Working with the SFB involves a bureaucratic, methodical process,” he said. “While it has great potential, the school district cannot count on the money until it is allocated and sent to the county. The SFB has money to fund these projects, but they move deliberately and methodically.”
The need for new HVAC (Heating Ventilation and Air Conditioning) systems in facilities across the school district was another discussion, Proctor said.
Bond dollars are being used for the HVAC systems, but it’s been a slow process.
“Our fear is that the school bond money will fall off the table if we don’t move forward with these projects,” Proctor said.
Doris Caldwell, another bond oversight committee member, agreed with those concerns.
“I’ve been asking for an itemized list of priority projects, along with information about which projects have been completed and how much the work cost,” she said.
“We have about two-and-a-half years left to use the bond money for facility improvements and I’m worried about running out of money before some of the priority items are done.”
The school district is reporting it has a little over $8.7 million left of the $28 million bond, Caldwell said.
“I have no idea how much of that amount, if any, has been allocated for future projects, which is why I want the district to provide an itemized list.”
Currently, the oversight committee is compiling a letter to the governing board about concerns regarding potential SFB funding, and is requesting a work session with the board, Caldwell said.
“We would have a much better idea of how to use the money if we had a clear picture of which projects have been completed and how much money is left to work with,” said Caldwell, who hopes the school board agrees to the work session.