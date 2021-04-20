SIERRA VISTA — Despite the recent move on school masks by the governor, the Sierra Vista Unified School District isn’t making any changes.
“Sierra Vista Unified School District will continue to follow all of our COVID-19 mitigation guidelines as well as current (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) CDC recommendations for the remainder of the 2020-2021 school year,” said SVUSD Public Information Officer Valerie Weller in an email. “This includes masks for all individuals on any school site.”
Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey rescinded the mask requirement in Arizona schools with Monday’s executive order. The April 19 order outlines that local districts still have the authority to enforce a mask requirement on school campuses among other COVID-19 mitigation strategies.
SVUSD Superintendent Dr. Eric Holmes said all SVUSD staff and parents were informed on Tuesday of the district’s decision to continue its COVID mitigation procedures.
“The rescinding of the governor’s mask order does not impact our ability to follow our current mitigation plan and the mitigation plan that was adopted by this board last summer, which requires that masks to be worn whenever anyone is on school grounds,” said Holmes.
Holmes said the district will reassess its COVID-19 mitigation strategy in the summer based on the metrics and guidelines from the Arizona Department of Health Services and CDC.
Holmes also announced the COVID vaccination site at Buena High School is now accepting walk-in appointments and encourages SVUSD staff and the Sierra Vista community to get vaccinated. SVUSD is not requiring their staff to get the vaccine.
For Buena High School’s two-day graduation ceremony on the school’s football field on May 26 and 27 at 7 p.m., Holmes said school counselors are meeting with high school seniors to help them with questions about the process. Masks and social distancing will be required throughout the event.
Once those meetings are completed, Holmes said an online form will be available for students to select which day that they will graduate.
Holmes extended gratitude to SVUSD School Community Director Dr. Duane Chun and his staff for their production of “Alice in Wonderland” on April 16 at the Rothery Educational Service Center cafeteria.
“It was a great performance,” said Holmes. “We have re-started our drama program and its called ‘The First Call Creative Arts Learning Lab.’ That play had representation of two or more students from all of our elementary sites.”
Holmes said the program will be ongoing and have four performances a year, two from the elementary school students and two from the middle school students.
Holmes also congratulated SVUSD teachers for their awards and nominations in the Cochise Education Foundation’s Teacher of the Year ceremony on April 17.
Carmichael Elementary School kindergarten teacher Krystalynne Kimbell was named elementary teacher of the year and Cochise County Teacher of the Year.
Assistant Superintendent of Curriculum and Instruction Terri Romo updated the board on the three schools in the district that qualify for the Targeted Support and Improvement program, which is based on a school’s performance in the statewide assessment of various subgroups, including race, socioeconomic status, special education and English Language Learners.
“Under the Every Student Succeeds Act, any school that has a subgroup of their students, who on their own would be identified for state improvement, is identified as a Targeted Support and Improvement school,” said Romo on Tuesday evening.
Romo said the three SVUSD schools that qualified for the TSI program are Village Meadows Elementary School in the subgroup of Special Education students, Joyce Clark Middle School in the subgroup of Special Education students and Buena High School in subgroups of Special Education and English Language Learners students.
“One of the things that’s required of all of our TSI schools, and we have every school in the district do, is to do a comprehensive needs assessment, to really dig in to what their needs are, and not just identify ‘what are your needs’ but to create an action plan,” said Romo.
Romo said the district will continue to have its monthly TSI meetings, apply for TSI grants and support and conduct benchmark analysis.
“We know that until all of our students are where we need them to be, our work is not done,” said Romo. “But I feel very confident with the teams and the work that’s being done across all of our schools.”
Holmes extended a call for teachers for the district’s Summer Academy program, which has more than 600 students registered as of Tuesday evening, 74 of whom who are from outside Sierra Vista.
“We are actively recruiting staff from other districts and if there is anyone within the sound of my voice who would like to participate, just contact us,” said Holmes.