The Sierra Vista Unified School District (SVUSD)’s gave an update to the Governing Board on the district’s return to in-person learning on March 1.
“We were able to make the rounds and visit all the schools today and yesterday. The students are excited to be back, the teachers are excited to be back, things seem to be running smoothly,” said SVUSD Superintendent Dr. Eric Holmes in the March 2 meeting.
Holmes said that approximately 1,100 SVUSD students are continuing their studies online through the district’s SchoolsPLP program, which is comprised of 242 elementary students, 123 middle school students and 746 high school students.
“The students seem to be adjusting to the in-person learning,” said Holmes. “They’re very happy to be back. It’s wonderful to have voices, and stomping feet throughout the hallways, and kids in the cafeteria and on the playground. It’s a wonderful sight.”
Holmes gave an update on the district’s Summer Academy program, which is scheduled to take place from on June 7-July 16 five days a week.
Holmes said that the program is free to all students who reside in Sierra Vista.
“We have been working on the hiring of coordinators and putting out a parent brochure. That’s not ready yet, but it will go out in the next couple of weeks,” said Holmes. “What we’re waiting on is determining which enrichment classes we're going be offer.”
He continued, “It will have enrichment opportunities for students that they can take. It will have credit recovery at the high school and junior high school level, and it will have some remediation at the elementary level as well.”
Holmes said that more details about the program will be discussed in upcoming board meetings.
Holmes also discussed the recent COVID vaccination pod at Buena High School on Feb. 27.
“They were able to vaccinate over 700 citizens of Sierra Vista, and we’re very happy to be able to volunteer the use of our facilities to do this,” said Holmes, “60 of our Sierra Vista staff took advantage of the opportunity.”
Holmes said that the district is partnering with the Fry Fire Department and the Cochise County Health Department.
He continued, “My gratitude goes out to Chief (Mark) Savage, and all the hard work that they do organize and put it together and make it run smoothly.”
The board went into an executive session to discuss the option of appointing a hearing officer in the case of student expulsion in regards to the Jan. 16 vandalism of Huachuca Mountain Elementary School.
SVUSD Public Information Officer Valerie Weller said in an email that, "All of the needed paperwork has been submitted to the juvenile courts and the district insurance company."
Weller said that the total damages from the incident was approximately $80,000.
“By law and by policy, the Board has the discretion to appoint a hearing officer for student discipline matters or hear the matter themselves. Regardless of the decision, the expulsion process can begin following the procedures outline in the District policy once we know who will be handling the hearing,” said Weller.