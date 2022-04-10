SIERRA VISTA — During Tuesday’s board meeting, the Sierra Vista Unified School District honored 11 teachers as teacher of the year nominees. The nominees have been submitted for the Cochise County Teacher of the Year event set for April 23.
Bella Vista fifth-grade teacher Sarah Paulsen, Carmichael Elementary special education teacher Monica Hickman, Huachuca Mountain second-grade teacher Jolene Fernald, Pueblo del Sol special education teacher Kylie Rodriguez, Town & Country sixth-grade teacher Jeffrey Lindgren, Village Meadows kindergarten teacher Guenna Townsley, Joyce Clark seventh-grade teacher Chrysti Lassiter and Buena High School math teacher Laurie McCuskey were the nominees.
Carmichael Elementary fifth-grade teacher Shanequa Matthias, Huachuca Mountain title I paraprofessional Maria Vinch and Pueblo del Sol third-grade teacher Christy Caggiano were the district’s nominees for new teachers of the year.
The new teacher of the year nominee was defined by SVUSD Assistant Superintendent of Curriculum Teri Romo as one who signed-on to teach in the district one to three years ago.
“It’s been the most amazing year, amazing ride,” said Carmichael Principal Michelle Wambach during Tuesday’s meeting.
Wambach announced the award winners for special projects, which include Carmichael Elementary third-grade teacher Cynthia Avery and second-grade teacher Andrea Simkins for their interactive read-aloud project.
“We are very appreciative of the hard work you put in place,” Wambach said.
SVUSD Superintendent Dr. Eric Holmes said that there was “good COVID news” relating to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I don’t think those words have been said by me in two years,” Holmes said. “Our Cochise County community spread level is still low for the second straight week. And since the 21st of March, we’ve only had two reported cases here in the school district.
“We’ve had a break when it comes to the COVID-19 circumstances, and we hope that continues throughout the year and that we can move past this.”
Holmes congratulated the three Buena High School students for completing the requirements for the Arizona State Seal of Arts Proficiency.
“Congratulations to Bailee Warwick, Jack Brush and Brianna Collins,” said Holmes.
The Arizona Department of Education’s Office of Arts Education offers this certificate for fine arts students who complete the following requirements: Have a final GPA of 3.0 or 4.0 in each arts/career and technical education (CTE) course, a minimum of four credits in either dance, music, theater, visual arts or media arts, at least 80 hours of arts-related extracurricular activities and a student capstone project.
This is the second year the school district has offered its students the opportunity to participate in this state certificate program, which Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey signed into law in May 2019.
Buena marketing instructor and DECA advisor Bill Conroy highlighted the marketing research that Buena High School senior Anneliese Traugutt compiled on the school’s athletic program and ways it can be improved.
Traugutt’s findings from interviewing student athletes at Buena showed they felt their coaches didn’t have a lot of experience in the sport, and therefore, the athletes felt that they weren’t getting as much technical instruction as they would prefer.
“(Students) felt that they were learning more from their peers than their coaches themselves, which is obviously helpful but not helpful because not all the time do peers know everything about the sport,” said Traugutt. “You want to be learning from the coaches who should have more experience and should be a lot more experienced than the peers.”
Traugutt’s results from an employee survey sent to the high school athletics coaches found that 62.5% of coaches had experience in high school sports, 25% had college sports experience and 12.5% had professional sports experience.
Additionally, Traugutt said that 66.7% of coaches responded in the survey that they didn’t have prior training before coaching at Buena; 33.3% said that they did have prior training.
“This is obviously a big deal because having training as a coach, it really sets you up for success,” said Traugutt. “If you don’t have a lot of training, you’re going to go out there, you’re not going to really know what you’re doing and the student athletes are not going to benefit very well ...
“Obviously, we want our student athletes to be benefiting because that is the whole reason we’re doing this, the whole reason we’re out there and it’s our goal for the athletic department.”
The meeting featured a presentation of the University of Arizona’s Water Wise Youth Poster contest, with the theme “Our Water Choices Matter.” Six SVUSD students were honored on Tuesday and received certificates for their poster submissions.
“This is actually the 25th year that we’ve had this poster contest,” said Water Wise Youth Coordinator Alex Kosmider. “We’ve had themes from watersheds to sayings for Weti — which is our mascot. And this year, I wanted to empathize our choices as being important in what we do, our water choices matter.”
Kosmider said youth participation in the poster contest was lower this year, with the contest only receiving submissions from fourth- and sixth-graders.
Kosmider announced that anyone who submitted a poster for the Water Wise contest this year is invited to attend a pool party at the Cove April 15 from 2:30-5:30 p.m.
Holmes expressed his gratitude to the governing board for approving the new self-funded health care plan March 29 in a special meeting, and that all employees have been sent information about the plan.