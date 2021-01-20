Sierra Vista Unified School District employees will now be able to voluntarily “donate” leave time to their fellow employees, as approved by the governing board at its Tuesday night meeting.
The board voted 5-0 to waive some policies, which according to Administrative Assistant Alan Ramsey, will allow employees to donate additional leave days to fellow employees, on a volunteer basis, who may have depleted their sick leave.
Assistant Superintendent and Human Resources Director Kelly Segal said the district employees will be able to donate sick leave into a communal bank for employees to use on an as-needed basis, with up to 10 days of sick leave allocated per employee.
This measure will “be a benefit to our employees during the pandemic and help mitigate the impact of the COVID-19 FMLA (Federal Medical and Leave Act) program, which was embedded under the Families First Coronavirus Response Act that ceased on 31 December 2020,” said Ramsey. She said the act funds have been extended through March 31.
“The approval of this measure will provide additional flexibility to the district administration concerning COVID-related leave and compensation, as well as assist district staff,” Ramsey said.
SVUSD Chief Financial Officer Kenneth McGovern gave an update on the district’s budget, noting how student numbers are down.
“Overall, our weighted student count is down almost 600 students,” McGovern said. “That equates to a decrease to our budget.”
McGovern said Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey’s executive order 2020-44 will fund distance learning as if it were an online instruction program at 95%.
McGovern said that he calculated a $971,000 adjustment to the funding for distance learning.
SVUSD Superintendent Dr. Eric Holmes gave the board an update on Huachuca Mountain Elementary school, which was vandalized on Jan. 16.
“We had extensive vandalism,” Holmes said. “We had about 28 windows broken, technology, equipment (and) musical instruments were destroyed. ... (There was) physical damage as well as food thrown about in the cafeteria.”
Holmes said the district doesn’t have an official estimate of the cost of the damage but said, “We anticipate it being in the tens of thousands dollars of damage.”
Holmes expressed gratitude to the school administration at Huachuca Mountain Elementary, recognizing Principal Rose Martinez and the secretarial staff.
“They came in on Saturday along with their spouses to help clean up,” Holmes said. “We had teachers coming in assisting, department heads, we had maintenance crews, custodial crews. They all came in on Saturday when it was discovered, the clean-up started immediately.
“People really pitched in. It was a team effort. And I am very proud of the effort that went into getting that building cleaned and ready.”
Holmes said on-site services for Huachuca Mountain will temporarily be moved to Buena High School until the cafeteria is repaired. Teachers will be teaching from home.
Holmes recapped the Arizona Interscholastic Association’s recent reversal on the decision to cancel winter sports with a vote on Jan. 12 to begin the winter season on Jan. 19.
Holmes said SVUSD will continue to keep the district’s sports program on hold to be consistent with the board’s decision to wait until the district has met the Arizona Department of Health Services COVID-19 benchmarks for in-person learning before sports are resumed.
Holmes ended his brief with optimism, as he announced Bella Vista Elementary School was awarded $130,561 and Town and Country Elementary school $83,949 for meeting the state standardized testing goals. Holmes said it will be up to each school’s administration to allocate and distribute the funds.