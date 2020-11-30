SIERRA VISTA — The Sierra Vista Unified School District Governing Board voted 4-1 Monday night to have students begin virtual learning for the remainder of the semester and possibly longer.
Superintendent Eric Holmes told the board during Monday’s emergency meeting he wants the data to move back to the minimal or moderate categories for two consecutive weeks before having students return to in-person instruction.
Board member Yulonda Boutte was the lone vote against closing all the schools after the board discussed the matter for more than an hour.
“We know it’s not perfect,” Holmes said. “We are going to continue to improve virtual learning.”
He added, prior to the vote, four schools have been shut down by the health department since Friday. Huachuca Mountain is the only school that hasn’t had a positive case. Five letters from parents at the school were read during the “call to the public” all asking the board not to close all of the schools.
Students at Town and Country as well as Village Meadows will be able to pick up their Chromebooks Tuesday for virtual learning.
Holmes said there have been 19 positive cases within the district since the start of the school year. Of the 19 positive cases, 13 have occurred since Nov. 13.
“We ask the public to be patient as we learn how to do this the right way,” he said.
Teachers will be in contact with students about how to proceed with classes. Teachers will be on site to teach from their classroom, besides the five schools that have been shut down by the county health department. The county deems an “outbreak” as a site that had two unconnected positive results.
“I’ve spent the entire weekend talking to county health (officials),” Holmes said. “The county is advising us but we’re making the decisions.”
On-site learning will be available at the campuses that are allowed to be open for students who need a place to go during the day. There will not be in-person instruction at the on-site learning sites.
“We don’t know the length of this closure,” Holmes said Monday night.