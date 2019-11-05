SIERRA VISTA — Sierra Vista Unified School District Superintendent Kelly Glass announced at Tuesday night’s board meeting that she planned to submit her resignation Wednesday morning. Her resignation will be effective June 30, after the current school year ends.
Glass used her time for the superintendent’s remarks to praise the Buena football team for making the playoffs, plug Joyce Clark Middle School’s blood drive and provide a brief update on the recently released school letter grades from the state before announcing her plans to step down from the top post in the district.
“I want to be able to thank you for being able to serve the district as superintendent, but I am going to be submitting my resignation, effective June 30, 2020, tomorrow,” Glass said in closing her remarks to the board and meeting attendees.
Glass told the Herald/Review after the meeting the reason she is leaving the district is because she has accepted another position in the state. Glass declined to provide specifics on what the new role is and where it will be. Prior to coming to Sierra Vista, Glass worked as an assistant superintendent for several years in Phoenix-area districts.
“I have to say, I’m a little sad,” board member Joy Mims said in reference to Glass’ announcement. “ ... I will miss you. ... We have some work to do (to find a replacement).”
Glass said the board wasn’t aware of the move prior to the meeting, and she told the Herald/Review after the meeting that she wanted the board members to hear it from her first and not from outside sources.
She will continue in her role through the current school year and finish out the remainder of her one-year contract. The 2018 SVUSD school board voted during an executive session in October 2018 to offer her a contract for one academic school year following her initial year at the helm in the 2018-2019 school year.
Glass took over the top spot at SVUSD as the interim superintendent in July 2018 after former Superintendent Kriss Hagerl retired, effective July 27. Her interim tag was removed in October 2018 with unanimous board approval.
Former Board President Deb Scott told the Herald/Review in August 2018 that Glass was the choice out of 12 applicants “based on her experience, passion and personality.”
During Glass’ tenure as superintendent, she guided the district to overcome a $1.3 million budget deficit for the 2019-2020 academic year, handled staffing issues and has seen an improvement in state-issued grades for two of the district’s schools.
However, there have also been hiccups along the way, as two of the district’s eight schools saw scores decline, and many students experienced difficulties with registration at Buena High School this summer. Glass’ administration has also occasionally been the target of public frustration over a perceived lack of transparency during her time in Sierra Vista.