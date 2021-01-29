In the Jan. 19 Sierra Vista Unified School District board meeting, Chief Financial Officer Kenneth McGovern brought to the attention of the board a $974,000 adjustment in the district’s budget after a reduction in state funds due to the distance learning program.
This change was a result of Gov. Doug Ducey’s Executive Order 2020-44 in June. The order set the funding for distance learning the same as the Arizona Online Instruction Program. Students who are enrolled full-time in the AOI program are funded at 95% of base support level funds.
According to the Arizona Department of Education, as of Aug. 17, school average daily membership base support level funds were cut 5% for students participating in the distance learning format full-time and 15% for those attending part-time.
SVUSD Administrative Assistant Alan Ramsey said, “The adjustment was calculated by the Arizona Department of Education based on the number of days students in the district have been receiving virtual instruction. For SVUSD, the percentage adjustment is between 95 and 100 percent of the traditional funding because of the number of days students have attended in-classroom instruction.”
Ramsey said funding is a state formula-driven process, including “weighted count,” a count of students multiplied by certain weights set by the state Legislature.
McGovern said in the Jan. 19 meeting the district is down by weighted student count of nearly 600 students, which affects the amount of state funding. McGovern said one weighted student provides the district approximately $4,300 in funding for fiscal year 2021.
SVUSD received $2.3 million from the state’s Enrollment Stabilization Grant, but McGovern said that was never intended to make up for the entire 5% gap in funding for districts that were utilizing the distance learning format.
McGovern said SVUSD has 71% of its students attending via the distance learning program. That makes the difference in funding 3.55%, creating the approximately $974,000 shortfall.
McGovern said if district was 100% online, it would receive the full 5% funding cut.
According to a June 24 press release from Gov. Ducey, website introducing the Enrollment Stabilization Grant, the purpose of the ESG is to keep “school budgets stable for charters and districts partnering with the state to strengthen student achievement and transparency. The grant program guarantees funding that is the greater amount of 98% of a school’s 2019-2020 enrollment or their 40th-day student account as enhanced by funding online learners at the same level as in-person peers.”
McGovern said without state and federal grants, the district would not be able to address its expenditures.
Morgan Dick, public information officer at ADE, said department was working with the governor’s office, but the decision to fund distance learning the same as AOI was made by the governor’s office.
The Herald/Review reached out to Ducey’s communications office for comment, but the office did not to respond.
Dick said the governor initially intended to address the 5% deficit through ESG. A Ducey press release said the grant was comprised of $370 million from the federal CARES Act, to be used by schools for technology, distance learning, sanitation, personal protective equipment and teacher salaries.
Dick said the ESG returns ended up being less than anticipated, and didn’t completely bridge that 5% gap in funding.
“The ESG was intended to help districts throughout the state with the anticipated decline of student enrollment because of COVID, up to 2%, which is different than the 5%,” Ramsey said. “The ESG calculations from the state was slightly lower than anticipated by the district, but again, the calculation is formula driven based on student data from the district.”
Dick said when it was learned that ESG fell short, Arizona Superintendent of Public Instruction Kathy Hoffman said the government should keep its promise to schools and that schools should be fully funded.
In the governor’s Jan. 11 State of the State address, Ducey called for students to return to the classroom, mentioning the increase in the achievement gap along racial and economic lines and calling for more resources to help students “catch up” through longer school days, one-on-one tutoring and summer school.
Ducey did not mention ESG in his address.
Dick noted the second installment of the CARES Act is coming. He encourages the public to stay informed on how it is distributed.
“Superintendent Hoffman will continue to advocate for that funding at the state legislature. We’re still looking for opportunities for schools to get their full funding,” said Dick.
Ramsey said the district will continue to be mindful of student enrollment numbers.
“We will continue to monitor our student enrollment numbers as well as expenditures in other programs to stay within our projected budget as it was determined at the beginning of the year and to ensure we do not exceed our General Budget Limit,” he said.
McGovern said that the district is going to avoid making significant cuts to address the deficit in funding.