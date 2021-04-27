We love our teachers. They’re working harder than ever this year and need our support and compassion more than ever. In Cochise County, we’re blessed to have some of the most dedicated and passionate educators in the state, and we’re all grateful for that. While every day is a good day to thank a teacher, Teacher Appreciation Week is coming up May 3-7.
• “Enough can’t be said about our teachers and the sacrifices they make. Under COVID, teachers were challenged to sometimes reinvent their classrooms and manage under the additional stressors imposed by the pandemic. We are so thankful for their work and recognize how vital they are to continue their profession for our community.” Luis Pedroza, Douglas City Manager
• “Our teachers are the silent warriors who make this world a better place, one child at a time. They are people who dedicate their entire lives to just one cause – helping others build their own. The journey of every medical professional, engineer, scientist, entrepreneur, construction worker, realtor, homemaker, and all other professions begins under the watchful eyes of the most important one of all – The teacher.” Jacqui Clay, Cochise County School Superintendent
• “This particular year has been very challenging for teachers, parents, and students. Despite these challenges our teachers and support staff rose to the challenge and remained committed to our vision, goals, and built a new teaching environment beyond what they ever thought possible.” Ana Samaniego, superintendent of Douglas Unified School District
In talking with teachers, what we’ve heard most resoundingly is that in this year of change, they’re most in need of grace, patience and understanding. Even if you don’t have kids in school, we encourage you to take a moment out of your day to thank a teacher. And if you have more time, try what Douglas Unified has suggested to their parents!
• Monday: Make a card day – teachers love getting hand made things, like cards.
• Tuesday: Pick a Flower day – Students can pick a flower from the garden or buy one.
• Wednesday: Paint a Rock Day – Students can decorate rocks
• Thursday: Donate Extra Supplies Day – Teachers always need extra supplies for their class.
• Friday: Send a Gift Card Day – No matter the amount, they will be so grateful.
Submitted by The Douglas Education Partnership Council