When Garrett Jackson joined Buena High School as an assistant varsity basketball coach last November, it was full circle for the fromer Colt player.
“Garrett is a 2015 Buena graduate who played for me in his senior year,” said Dave Glasgow, Buena’s head basketball coach. “He went on to become the only member of the graduating class of 2015 to play four years of college basketball. He’s a great role model, is passionate about basketball and very well-liked by our players. I’m really excited to have him as my assistant coach.”
Jackson’s passion for the game is not lost on his players.
“A few things that stand out about coach Jackson is that he loves the game and has a true passion for it,” said varsity player Hector Ballesteros. “He pushes us and brings out the best in all of us. His college basketball experience helps make our practices energized because he brings a different level of intensity to each practice.”
After graduating from Buena, Jackson played for Cochise College under Jerry Carrillo for two years.
“During my freshman year at Cochise, we tied for first place in our conference and won our region in the National Junior College Athletic Association,” Jackson said.
After his two years at Cochise, he transferred to the University of St. Francis in Joliet, Illinois outside of Chicago.
“We were an NAIA (National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics) school, and I played for them for two years,” Jackson said. “In my senior year, I played in the NAIA National Tournament, which was a great experience.”
Jackson graduated from St. Francis in May 2019 with a degree in liberal studies, then returned to Sierra Vista.
“Coach Glasgow contacted me in September and asked me to come and be his assistant coach, and here I am,” Jackson said. “It’s great to come back and be around the game at my old high school, and work with this great group of players.”
Jackson said it’s different to experience the game from a coach’s perspective.
“I went through Buena’s basketball program with Coach Glasgow as a player, and was on the other side of the game. Now, as an assistant coach, it’s interesting to experience both the joys and frustrations of coaching. It’s very different than when we’re out there playing with the team.”
At the time of this interview, Buena’s record, which includes tournament wins, was 15-2.
“This is a great bunch of guys to work with. Every single one of them gives the game 100 percent. They’re phenomenal, both on and off the court.”
Jackson, who said he started the assistant coaching position “with no expectations,” is enjoying the experience.
“Glasgow has managed to keep Buena’s basketball program running really well. He’s a great coach, and it’s an amazing to work with him.”