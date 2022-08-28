Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

WILLCOX — When a school and a community can create an environment in which an educator excels at their work and the work has influence beyond the boundaries of their school, that’s great chemistry.

When the Arizona Educational Foundation announced its 2023 Teacher of the Year nominees, one of the 10 finalists was Willcox High School teacher Ty White, the school’s chemistry teacher.

Tags