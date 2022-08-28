WILLCOX — When a school and a community can create an environment in which an educator excels at their work and the work has influence beyond the boundaries of their school, that’s great chemistry.
When the Arizona Educational Foundation announced its 2023 Teacher of the Year nominees, one of the 10 finalists was Willcox High School teacher Ty White, the school’s chemistry teacher.
The honors didn't stop there for White. This week he became one of five finalists, known as Ambassadors for Excellence, still in contention for the award.
In addition to White, the other ambassadors are Amber Gould (English/student council), Greenway High School, Glendale Union High School District; R Scott Harnisch (music), Kyrene del Norte Dual Language Academy, Kyrene School District; Royd Lee (Navajo language), Tuba City Elementary, Tuba City Unified School District #15; and Annie Shanahan (history and government), Maryvale High School, Phoenix Union High School District.
A native Arizonan from Globe and a 1998 graduate of Globe High School, Ty was drawn to Willcox about 11 years ago. Not by chance, but rather generational roots set down in Cochise County by his wife Lori's family, the Brownings.
Lori White is a teacher at Cochise Elementary. She was introduced to Ty while he taught in Phoenix, and when it came down to setting roots of their own, Ty fell in love with Willcox, too.
“Getting out of the Phoenix area meant I got horses in my back yard, and I can go practice roping any day of the week I like, and it's nice to be in a rural setting, to me that's good,” he said. “I was teaching at a school in Phoenix that I loved, I had wonderful kids, they were a couple of the best years of my career.
“I have absolutely grown to love this Willcox community and all the kids I've gotten to work with. It's a blast teaching here, it's nice because at this point I am getting to teach every kid that comes through.”
He runs a dynamic educational experience in and out of his classroom.
“There's a lot of neat in-place resources that we have,” Ty explained. “There are really cool partnerships like with Studio 128 and Willcox Theater and Arts.
“I'm taking kids out in the field this year. I'm doing a research project with a partner at the UofA. I'm waiting to let the kids narrow the topic down, but we're planning to go out and do some sort of soil nutrients measurement and compare microbiomes, maybe on the effects on this planet. They're living around it, being in Willcox, that comes with a lot of extra opportunities, you know, you don't get in a big city.”
The AEF Teacher of the Year Awards culminate in an annual celebration and ceremony Saturday, Oct. 15, at Madison Center for the Arts in Phoenix.
Educators from pre-K to 12th grade in Arizona public schools can be nominated by parents, students, administrators, schools, districts, fellow colleagues or self-nominated.
The winner, chosen for a "year of recognition," will become Arizona's candidate for 2023 National Teacher of the Year.
“The awards ceremony is a wonderful opportunity for businesses, community organizations, local leaders, school districts, and others who value teachers to join together to show our appreciation and respect for Arizona public school educators,” according to the foundation’s mission statement.
Arizona Teacher of the Year is one of a handful programs that the AEF administers.
Its A+ School of Excellence Award program helps showcase schools that represent excellence in the educational experience.
The Principals Leadership Academy is a program that teaches leadership skills to aspiring and rookie principals in Arizona. The curriculum is designed by principals and administrators from their own A+ school programs.
AEF's Our World program is designed to provide diversity, equity and inclusion training to schools, nonprofits and businesses. The curriculum takes input from the AEF Teacher of the Year educators and AEF staff, fostering open dialog about issues of bias, race, identity and social justice while adopting more equitable practices.
With hopes of addressing a shortage of STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathmatics) teachers in Arizona, AEF created the Teach STEM program. Its mission is to encourage educators to become STEM teachers and in turn increase the number of students entering STEM educational and career paths.
Through its research, AEF concluded 60% of all high school teachers work within 20 miles of where they attended or graduated high school. Their plan is to infuse STEM into this educational loop and bring back teachers and STEM careers to local communities and businesses.
Since 2001 AEF has sponsored the Arizona Spelling Bee, with the champion from the state competing in the Scripps National Spelling Bee contes. More than 200,000 Arizona students participate in the contest, with AEF hosting the final 27 spellers at the annual Arizona Spelling Bee.
There are prizes for Arizona Teacher of the Year, aside from the prestige of being named an extraordinary educator.
The winner gets a trip a trip to the International Space Camp in Huntsville, Alabama, a trip to Washington, D.C., to meet the president of the United States, honorary degrees, other cool educational stuff and $15,000— in all a prize befitting one of the state’s best teachers.
In the competition, they are asked to present a video of themselves in a classroom setting and a speaking presentation in which teachers have short-time pressure to write and deliver a speech on a randomly selected subject.
“You know, that puts a little pressure on you,” Ty said with a smile.
This isn’t the first time White has been recognized for his abilities; he’s the current Arizona’s State Rural Teacher of the Year and will represent the state and Willcox in the national competition.
The American Chemical Society’s Chemistry Teacher of the Year for Southeastern Arizona title belongs to Ty, as well as winning the award for the five-state Rocky Mountain region.
Ty spoke about what he hopes an honor like teacher of the year will mean for himself and the school.
“One of the things I like to do is be able to demonstrate that we do amazing things in rural areas and be able to demonstrate that our schools are on par with anywhere else in the state,” he said. “I’d really like opportunity to show that our school motto this year ‘We are Willcox — all in’ is representative of what our community is, what our schools offer.”