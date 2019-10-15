Buena High School student Cadence Yelle is learning about the kinds of plants that grow best in an arid environment, as well as how to condition the desert soil for optimum plant production.
The 15-year-old is a member of Jeff Andrezejewski’s Biology 2 class, where students are paired up and assigned a plot of ground to work with, using compost, organisms and mulch to create a healthy, microbe-rich soil.
“We’ve been prepping the soil by adding fertilizer, manure and decomposed materials, and we’re learning how to properly grow plants,” explained Yelle, who said she has a passion for science and hands-on projects. “I really like this class because we’re learning which type of plants are most suited for this area. We’re also learning all about the kinds of nutrients to put into soil to prepare it for planting. These are practical skills I’ll be able to use when I have my own place someday.”
As part of the students’ field research, Andrezejewski’s classes are designing and building agricultural projects while collecting and analyzing growth rates and other data. Microorganisms, insects, frogs and other living creatures also are studied as part of the garden habitat.
“This year we set up a water-saving irrigation system, focused on improving soil quality, and we’re aligning our curriculum with Cochise College’s efforts to promote a rural workforce,” Andrezejewski said. “This is STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) at its finest. My students have been working hard on this project and it’s been a great learning activity for them.”
Cochise College is starting an industrial crop certification program, said Andrezejewski, who believes the gardening class melds nicely with what Cochise College is doing.
Students seem to enjoy Andrezejewski’s class, especially when it comes to the hands-on, outdoor component.
“We have been taking water samples from the pond and are looking at them under the microscope,” said Aidan Etienne, a junior. “Last year, the garden started out as a loose-section of dirt. We conditioned the soil with fertilizer, compost and decomposed plants and got a rich, healthy soil. We started growing sunflowers, garlic, aloe plants, carrots and onions. Our garden actually produced 140 pounds of onions and garlic, so it was a successful project.”
Experimenting with hydroponic systems is something Carson Seamans likes most about the class.
“Just getting outside and working with plants and nature is interesting,” said Seamans, a junior. “He (Andrezejewkski) has done a really good job with the pond, and working with hydroponic systems. We’ve been collecting all kinds of animals in the water samples, like microscopic animals, frogs and small fish.”
Seamans said the class has created a “micro-San Pedro River habitat for wildlife.”
The biology class represents Braeden Steele’s first experience with gardening.
“I’ve never done anything like this before, and I’m learning a lot about growing plants that I’ll be able to use when I’m out on my own,” said Steele, also a junior. “The pond is interesting because it’s teeming with life. That’s not something I was expecting to see in the desert.”
When it comes to teaching science, Andrezejewski feels that turning to outdoor classroom environments that incorporate agricultural projects offers a vast cross-curricular list of concepts that help students learn and retain information. “We’re trying to create citizen scientists through these classes,” he said. “Once the students are outside, working with their hands, they really get into nature and developing their own science projects. They’re the kids who are growing their own gardens, advocating water conservation and pushing away from herbicides and pesticides.”
The students, he added, are actively involved in science projects that keep them interested and engaged as they learn new biological concepts and how they apply to the real world.
“Gardens make ideal learning venues for all types of scientific information,” said Andrezejewski.