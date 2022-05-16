When Tombstone High School Valedictorian Diego Nuñez and fellow graduates walk to at Thursday’s graduation, they will represent the school’s centennial graduating class.
“Being a member of the 100th graduating class is an amazing feeling, and even more so, that I’m the valedictorian, ‘’ said Nuñez. “It’s a great honor and it’s crazy to think that we have a 100-year-long legacy behind us,” he added.
“I knew from freshman year that we would be the centennial class, but the feeling didn’t really hit until now. There are so many alumni that have come back for our centennial celebrations, and I think that the graduation will be the highlight of it all.”
As valedictorian of the THS 2002 graduating class, Nuñez carries a weighted grade point average of 4.14, and an unweighted 4.0 average.
Nuñez was raised in Whetstone and has been enrolled in Tombstone Unified School District his entire school career, where he started kindergarten at Huachuca City School. He is the son of Maria Cisneros and Jamie Nuñez. Looking back at his years as a Tombstone Yellow Jacket, Nuñez is full of stories about times he spent as an athlete.
“I started my freshman year running cross country, and ran again as a sophomore, but stopped after that,” he said. “I was a varsity wrestler all four years of high school and also played tennis all four years.”
In addition to sports participation, Nuñez was a National Honor Society member and served as NHS vice president his senior year.
While he has great memories of his high school years, Nuñez says his most memorable moments are sports-related.
“I loved being with my teams and traveling together to different events,” he said. “It was a great feeling to be part of a group where we’re all working together for the same goal.”
A memory that really stands out as a highlight for Nuñez was when he won second place in a wrestling competition at the Pima tournament. “That was the highest medal I received in my four years on the wrestling team. I remember how happy I felt to stand on the podium in front of my teammates and coaches who were proud of me for making it to the finals.”
At the start of the fall semester, Nuñez will be heading to Flagstaff to attend Northern Arizona University.
“I’m looking forward to starting school at NAU and experiencing college life.”
In his free time, Nuñez enjoys reading, especially about historical events. He also likes creating images in Adobe Photoshop and Illustrator. He also enjoys shooting hoops on the basketball court, playing tennis and working out in the gym.
As he prepares for his new venture, Nuñez wanted to share these words for Tombstone’s future graduates.
“You can do anything that you set your mind to, as long as you work hard enough for it,” he said. “I believe that anything is possible if you want it badly enough. Greatness will never walk up to you in life. It is your job to make the choice and chase greatness until you finally reach it. We all need to have ganas, or desires. The desire to be greater than we were before should be a constant quest to improve every day so that you are better than you were yesterday. That’s what will bring you success.”