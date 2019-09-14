TOMBSTONE — When Tombstone High School Principal David Thursby presented his monthly report to the district’s governing board at a recent meeting, he praised students and staff for a smooth start to the school year and provided an update of different activities happening at the high school.
All three Tombstone Unified School District campus principals as well as Superintendent Robert Devere address board members at the start of every board meeting by providing an update of events, activities, policy changes, and concerns or challenges.
With 445 students, the high school is experiencing its largest enrollment ever, Thursby said.
“I’m blessed with an incredible staff and they’ve done a great job of working with the students, teaching them rules and procedures, and have established a great start for the new school year,” he said.
He also spoke of the status of the high school’s gymnasium floor which was ruined by flooding, forcing it to be closed until a new wood floor could be installed. Thursby spoke of various challenges the gymnasium’s unavailability has created for different sports activities, while praising students and coaches for their patience and flexibility as the high school works through the inconvenience.
Thursby said a protective vapor barrier had been delivered for the gymnasium on Tuesday and the new floor is currently being installed. He expects the installation will be completed in about four weeks, and is hopeful the facility will be available for sports activities shortly after the floor is in place.
Huachuca City School Principal Kevin Beaman talked about the school’s newly completed football field, and the fact the team is now able to play home games in Huachuca City instead of at Tombstone High School. He noted Huachuca City School’s first game on the new field on Thursday against Willcox. Other than bleachers and a scoreboard, the new football facility is completed.
In his report, Walter J. Meyer School Principal Scot Roppe talked about school supply donations that WJM received through St. Paul Episcopal Church, the Wild West Detachment Marine Corps League, Benson Walmart and Tombstone Thrift Shop and expressed his appreciation for the contributions.
Roppe is planning a Constitution Day event on Tuesday with a barbecue for all first responders.
In his district-wide report, Superintendent Robert Devere said the district’s enrollment is “holding up well.”
“Interestingly, I found out today we have 12 students at Tombstone High School on track to graduate this December,” Devere said. “We hate to see them go early, but it represents a lot of hard work on their part.”
In new business, the school board voted to list the old high school on Fremont Street with a commercial real estate agent. The high school building was in use from 1922 until the new high school opened in 2006. The former high school has been boarded up since that time and attempts have been made to sell the building and property. Different real estate agents have been contracted over the years in an attempt to sell the school and at least four prospective buyers have made offers on the property, but all have fallen through for different reasons.
After some discussion, the board approved a motion to revamp fundraising guidelines for different school organizations and will be presenting the new guidelines at the next board meeting for approval.
The next school board meeting is at 5 p.m. on Oct. 9 at Huachuca City School.