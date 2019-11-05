TOMBSTONE — The $10 million bond for Tombstone Unified School District looked set to fail Tuesday night as early election numbers were released by Cochise County.
With 1,678 votes counted as of Tuesday night, the measure was failing by 55.6 percent, or 933 votes. The measure had 745 ballots cast in favor as of Tuesday. More than 5,000 voters were eligible to vote, putting turnout at about 33 percent.
The preliminary vote totals do not include provisional or early ballots dropped off on election day. The final results will be available over the next several days, the county said on its election website.
“I’m disappointed in the outcome, but it is what it is, said TUSD Superintendent Robert Devere after the results were made public. “We’ve been running the district without a bond or an override for many years, and will continue to move forward just as we’ve always done.
“We have a good district. Our scores will continue to increase, our enrollment will continue to increase and we’ll continue to move forward.”
The bond money would have been used for capital improvements such as facility repairs, maintenance, renovations and security upgrades.