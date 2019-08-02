BISBEE — Two Cochise County school districts will hold special bond elections in November, and the public is invited to submit pro or con statements for information pamphlets.
Tombstone Unified School District #01 and Willcox Unified School District #13 will both hold bond elections on Nov. 5.
The publication of an information pamphlet is mandated by Arizona Revised Statutes, Section 15–481. School districts are required to distribute this pamphlet to all households within a school district.
Any person wishing to submit a pro or con statement for either bond election (not to exceed 200 words) may do so by mail or email, no later than Aug. 7. Statements should include the author’s name, address, telephone number and whether the name can be printed in the information pamphlet.
Statements can be emailed to Nikki Madden at kmadden@cochise.az.gov or mailed to Cochise County School Superintendent’s Office, 1415 Melody Lane, Building C, Bisbee, AZ 85603.