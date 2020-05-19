THS Valedictorian Kathryn HazelWhat is your favorite/best memory from high school? What will you miss the most?
My favorite memories are my JROTC raider trips. On these trips, I had a great time hanging out with my friends on the bus. We played games, ate lots of junk food, and played music. We were a close group of friends and when it came time to compete, we worked together to complete a challenging goal and we were almost always successful. I will miss my JROTC program. That program has shaped me into who I am today and I will miss being a Yellowjacket cadet.
2. What are your plans after graduation?
I will be moving up to Tucson and will be attending the University of Arizona. I will be pursuing a business major at the Eller College of Management. I am looking forward to joining the ROTC program and living in the dorms, soaking up the college experience. I have received a four-year Army ROTC scholarship and will be joining the Army as a Second Lieutenant after college.
3. What would you like to say to the Class of 2020?
Expect the Unexpected and learn to overcome and adapt. This year has been a great example for us. This year has thrown us so many loopholes and we have fought back. Take this difficult time as a lesson to keep working hard even in the face of adversity. We have lost so much, but we have also gained so much. We know the value of human interaction and touch; we know the value of not taking things for granted. Take these lessons to heart and remember that this will end and we will push past this.
4. Who would you like to thank/acknowledge for helping you be a top student?
I would like to thank my JROTC instructors, MSG Kilpatrick and CW4 Gross. They always pushed me harder than I thought I could handle and helped me strive for my dreams. I want to thank Mr. Matchette for always helping me stay on track with my college and scholarship applications. Lastly, I want to thank my dedicated parents. They helped me so much by driving me all over the place for community service events, JROTC trips, and SAT’s.
5. Why is academic success important to you, or what does it mean to you to be recognized as a top student?
Being recognized as a top student means that I am an example to others. Hopefully, I inspire others to also work hard for their own goals. It means that I have completed a goal I had set for myself. It means that I have developed the habits and skills I need to be successful in college and life after school. If you work hard, you can meet your own goals.
THS Salutatorian Brinley Carrillo1. What is your favorite/best memory from high school? What will you miss the most?
My favorite high school memory is when I was chosen to perform a halftime show as a member of the Tombstone Yellow Jackets’ cheerleading squad. It was the first time I had stunted during a performance. Our squad worked together really well as a team and had a successful performance. I’m really going to miss the community that has developed throughout Tombstone High School, the teachers, students and seeing those familiar faces every day.
2. What are your plans after graduation?
My plans after graduation are to attend Northern Arizona University to earn a degree in International Affairs. After I graduate from NAU, I plan to continue my education by going to law school to pursue a law degree. I would love to do some traveling and see the world once I’ve completed all my schooling.
3. What would you like to say to the Class of 2020?
To my fellow classmates, we have been through many bumps in the road together since our freshman year, and we’ve also celebrated our share of successes. I’m so proud of the entire class for getting through all of those challenges. Across the country, the Class of 2020 will be remembered as the “Class of COVID-19.” The pandemic caused so many disappointments for graduates because of what we were forced to give up, but we got through it. Most importantly, we got through it together. If COVID couldn’t get us down, nothing will. Goodluck to all of you as you step into the next phase of your lives!
4. Who would you like to thank/acknowledge for helping you be a top student?
I would like to thank my grandparents for the unconditional love, support and encouragement they’ve given me. They were always there for me as I worked through my academics from elementary school through graduation. I would not be here today if it were not for you guys.
I also want to acknowledge the dedicated teachers always challenged me to do my best and served as inspirations.
5. Why is academic success important to you, or what does it mean to you to be recognized as a top student?
Without academic success I would not be who I am today. My schooling and being accepted into a university has been a top priority for me. As I look toward my future, the most important thing for me is to use my education and academic success to achieve goals and hopefully inspire others to do the same. It is a great honor to be recognized as a top student and it could not have happened without the support of my teachers, friends, family and everyone who helped me get this far.