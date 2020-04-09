TOMBSTONE — Graduation will commence, but the date is up in the air for Tombstone High School seniors.
The Tombstone Unified School District governing board approved waiting to have a "traditional" commencement ceremony for the Class of 2020 as soon as they can. Board president Mike Hayhurst made the motion to have the ceremony and end of the year senior activities, like prom and the project graduation celebration, to occur when they are able to. The board passed the motion unanimously.
"These kids have been cheated of all these things," Hayhurst told the Herald/Review on Thursday. "I think we owe them graduation and graduation activities like prom and project graduation."
Hayhurst and district Superintendent Robert Devere said when the guidelines for social distancing and gatherings are lifted, then they will have the ceremony as soon as they can. Devere said once the regulations are lifted they will start planning for the ceremony, but as of Thursday there isn't a timetable for when they will have the ceremony or make definitive decisions.
"We will have a traditional ceremony," Devere said. "We know some of the kids will be gone, but that happens with our December graduates."
School counselors and administrators are communicating with parents and students constantly, which Hayhurst is happy to see. Devere said the district subscribes to Feel Space, an app that allows students to talk with TUSD counselors annoumsly if they want to reach out but not be identified.
Devere encourages parent to reach out to the schools if they need help or their student needs someone to talk to during these difficult times.
"Things are going pretty good all things considering," he said.