Tombstone Unified School District’s first day of school is Aug. 3 and teachers are hard at work getting classrooms ready on all three of the district’s campuses.
Huachuca City School
- Open House from 4:30-6 p.m. Aug. 2
- Classes start at 8 a.m. Aug. 3
- Phone: 520-456-9842
- hcs.tombstoneschools.org
Huachuca City School's annual open house allows parents and students to meet teachers, get acquainted with the campus and see their classrooms before school starts the next day, HCS Principal Kevin Beaman said.
"Our open house is a well attended event every year," he said. "The students are excited about starting school and enjoy seeing each other again after the summer break."
Construction work on the Huachuca City School campus has been underway through the summer and there’s a good chance it could spill over into the start of the school year, despite best efforts to have projects completed.
Worn-out sidewalks throughout the school grounds have been demolished to make way for new, improved ones that are much wider and better suited for the students. While the walkways have been replaced on some areas of campus, it’s unclear whether all of them will be completed when students return for the first day of school on Aug. 3.
As the summer break winds down, teachers at Huachuca City School are getting classrooms ready for their students.
“It’s always exciting to see the children again,” fourth-grade teacher Maria Garcia-Ford said Monday morning while sitting cross legged on her classroom floor, organizing colorful educational materials for bulletin boards. “I’m working on making my classroom a friendly theme with lots of color and positive, welcoming messages.”
Just down the hall, kindergarten teacher Marit Cropsey is sorting through children’s books amid a lineup of plush animals for her students.
“I’m so excited about teaching kindergarten,” she said. “I’ve been teaching first-grade here for 10 years and have been begging for kindergarten, so I’m really looking forward to the new school year.”
Cropsey has a collection of storybooks filled with messages and illustrations created by past students.
“I’ll be making books with my students again this year,” she said. “We write and illustrate them together and they become part of our classroom reading collection. As young as the children are, they’re so creative and do a fabulous job with the books.”
Then there’s third-grade teacher Debbie Paul, who is in her eighth year at Huachuca City School.
“I’m working on activities for the students as I prepare for the start of the new school year,” she said. “It’s always fun to try new ideas and work on improving what we did last year.”
Paul mentioned the construction at Huachuca City School.
“Even though the construction projects are a bit inconvenient, we’re really happy the school is getting the improvements it needs. It’s going to be exciting to see how everything looks once all the work is completed.”
Walter J. Meyer School
- Open House from 1-4:30 p.m. Aug. 2
- Classes start at 7:50 a.m. Aug. 3
- Phone: 520-457-3371
- wjm.tombstoneschools.org
Ginger’s Beauty Salon from Sierra Vista is going to be giving free haircuts to students from 1 to 4:30 p.m. at the open house. The Chiricahua Community Health Centers mobile clinic will be providing $5 physicals for all children interested in a checkup. In addition, the school food pantry will be distributing nonperishable food items for those who would like to take a few extra groceries home.
“Our eighth grade club members are going to be selling a new spirit gear line of hoodies, tee-shirts and hats to raise money for their yearly Camp Surf trip in San Diego,” WJM Principal Jeanette Paz said. “The merchandise will be available at the time of purchase.”
On Aug. 3, the first day of school, Paz and staff are going to roll out the red carpet for the "wonderful VIP students, complete with balloons and music and a lot of school spirit,” Paz said.
Meanwhile, WJM’s teachers have been busy switching classrooms, decorating bulletin boards and organizing supplies as they prepare for their students' first day.
“We have one new hire in Diane Green, a middle school science and social studies teacher,” Paz said. “She is coming to Walter J. Meyer from the Sierra Vista School District. We also had a teacher transfer from Huachuca City School — Maribel Gonzalez — who will be teaching first grade.”
Paz said she’s anticipating an amazing year with highly qualified teachers in every grade level and subject area.
Tombstone High School
- New student orientation 9 a.m.-noon Aug. 2
- Classes start at 7:45 a.m. Aug. 3
- Phone: 520-457-2215
- ths.tombstoneschools.org
Thea new student orientation is for freshmen and students who are new to the school district.
“Parents are invited to attend the orientation with the student, in fact we encourage it,” said THS Principal David Thursby. “It’s a great opportunity to meet teachers, coaches and club sponsors, learn about rules and expectations, how we do things on campus and for parents and students to ask questions.”
Students are given abbreviated schedules and spend about 15 minutes in each one of their classes so they have an idea of the school’s layout and what to expect from the teachers.
“Everyone is served lunch," Thursby said. "We also hold an ‘anti-fashion show’ led by the student council where students learn what not to wear. We always have a lot of fun with the fashion show.”
Based on registration numbers, THS will be welcoming 137 freshmen on Aug. 3, representing one of the school’s largest freshmen classes, Thursby said.
“All of our teaching positions are filled and we’re looking forward to another great year at Tombstone High School,” the principal said.
For information about bus routes and times, go to tombstoneschools.org.