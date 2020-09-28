TOMBSTONE — Tombstone Unified School District has advised parents of a positive COVID case at Tombstone High School.
“We have learned children and staff have been exposed to a person with COVID-19 while at Tombstone High School in or around September 21,” parents were told through a notice.
The notification assured parents that while the news may cause concern, “Tombstone High School is committed to implementing measures to protect students and staff from exposure” to the virus. In addition, steps are being taken to provide parents with all pertinent information they need to make informed decisions about their child’s health.
Tombstone School District has been working closely with the Cochise County Health Department while health officials conduct contact tracing and notify those who need to isolate.
As of Sept. 27, all potential contacts had been notified by the Cochise County Investigation Team, according to the school district.
Through a phone interview on Monday, TUSD Superintendent Robert Devere said that crews were brought into the high school to completely re-sanitize all areas of the school campus as well as all high school buses on Friday and Sunday.
“We would like to remind parents to keep their children at home if they have any symptoms of the virus until they are symptom-free for at least 48 hours,” Devere said. “It’s the safest, most responsible policy for everyone’s protection.”