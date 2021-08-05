HUACHUCA CITY — More than 220 children received free backpacks and school supplies through a back-to-school fair on Friday, organized for students enrolled in Tombstone Unified School District.
Huachuca City School hosted a Meet Your Teacher night from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., which was followed by a town-sponsored Back to School Fair and National Night Out Friday evening, held in the Huachuca City Library and town complex parking area.
“The library organized the back to school fair and the police department hosted the national night out event,” said Stephanie Fulton, director of Huachuca City's library and community services. “Holding these three events on the same day was a great way for families to learn about different resources that are available, while giving kids fun activities to get them excited about starting school.”
Monday marked Tombstone School District’s first day of school, with TUSD Superintendent Robert Devere reporting a smooth start to the new school year.
“It was a very good first day,” Devere said Tuesday. “We had a couple of normal hiccups — things like kids getting on the wrong bus — but those have been worked out and things went well today (Tuesday).”
With 156 freshmen students, Tombstone High School is experiencing its largest freshman class on record, said Devere, who visited every classroom on all three of the district’s campuses Monday.
“It was so nice to actually see unmasked faces this year. All of our students are back in the classroom for in-person learning, which is a huge plus for the students and teachers,” he said. “We’re looking forward to a normal school year.”
Huachuca City School Principal Kevin Beaman also reported a good first day
"There seems to be a new level of appreciation and excitement to start the school year, from teachers, students, and parents," he said. "We are able to continue the large double classrooms on campus for all of our first through fifth-grade classrooms. We have improved our breakfast and lunch system to allow for more socialization and getting back the sense of community we have in our school."
Similar comments were expressed by parents.
Maribel Gonzalez, whose five-year-old daughter Gianna is a kindergartener at Huachuca City School, said “I think it's wonderful to be back to a normal routine without worrying about COVID and all the challenges.”
In addition to Friday’s back-to-school fair and its list of hands-on activities for kids, the town's National Night Out featured participation from a number of law enforcement agencies and first responders. Police departments from as far as Douglas were at the event, as well as Department of Public Safety officers, U.S. Border Patrol agents, the U.S. Forest Service and a guest appearance by Smokey the Bear.
“National Night Out gives the community an opportunity to meet law enforcement officers from different agencies, as well as fire and medical first responders,” said Huachuca City Police Chief Jim Thies. “Children get to meet Smokey the Bear, watch canine demonstrations and they can climb inside of firetrucks. It helps to create positive partnerships between members of the community and law enforcement.”
Kids were given all kinds of handouts from participating agencies.
Mary Thompson attended the event with her four grandchildren, ranging from three to seven years old.
“This is such a neat activity for families and kids,” she said. “I’m very impressed with the town for organizing this for families.”
For those who were unable to attend the backpack distribution, a limited number of backpacks are still available.
“The backpacks are stuffed with school supplies appropriate for different grade levels,” said Fulton. “We want to thank our generous donors for making this distribution such a success. Without their support, along with participation from a number of volunteers, this event would not have been possible.”
Families with children enrolled in Tombstone School District, or who live in the district, are eligible to receive a backpack while supplies last, Fulton noted. Contact the Huachuca City Library at 520-456-1063.