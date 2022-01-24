TOMBSTONE — Tombstone Unified School District has a new governing board president in Randy Keeling. Nominated by board member James Dotson during a Jan. 12 meeting, Keeling replaces outgoing board president Rick Shelley. The board also voted to keep Keith Guin as its vice president following a nomination by Shelley.
The district will be notifying Cochise County School Superintendent Jacqui Clay of a vacancy on the TUSD school board after the recent death of Stephanie Fuller, who joined TUSD’s board in September. At the start of the meeting, the board held a moment of silence in remembrance of Fuller.
Wednesday’s agenda featured 12 discussion items, with concerns about vaping on school campuses a pressing issue that District Superintendent Robert Devere wanted to address.
Vaping was placed on the agenda by Devere because of its prevalence on campuses throughout the county and the associated health risks that young people face from vaping. Devere expressed concerns about the presence of fentanyl-laced vapes and a high incidence of overdose deaths associated with the illegal drug.
Looking at the numbers
Statistics from a 2018 Arizona youth survey revealed that Cochise County has one of the highest rates of youth e-cigarette use in the state. The survey revealed that one-in-three eighth graders admitted to using e-cigarettes, while the number jumped to one-in-two students in 10th and 12th grades.
A Cochise County student survey conducted last year showed 13 percent of eighth graders had admitted to vaping with THC oil, 27 percent of 10th-graders had vaped with THC, while 12th-graders were at 35 percent.
Devere wants the principals at all three district campuses to hold educational programs for parents so they understand the dangers and seriousness of vaping and are informed of tough consequences the school district will be taking when students are caught vaping at school.
“According to DPS, 81 percent of black market vapes that are confiscated have THC in them,” Devere said. “We also had a case of fentanyl in the district through a vape. That’s as scary as it gets. Fentanyl makes cocaine look good. It is terrifying.”
The reason this needs to be addressed, Devere said, is schools have no way of knowing what is in that vape. Police aren’t testing for THC because it’s not illegal, and there is no way to test for fentanyl.
Devere said that many school districts are taking a “shotgun approach” in an attempt to curb vaping by using monitoring devices and detectors, along with educational programs.
“We need to take proactive action in order to educate our students, so they understand the dangers of vaping,” the superintendent said.
Getting tough on student vaping
“I need to have a board discussion to address this problem, and I think it needs to continue with the principals holding parent-night discussions,” said Devere, who wants the board to come up with clear vaping and tobacco-use policies for staff, parents and students to follow.
After listening to Devere’s concerns, board member Guin noted that because tobacco use and vaping are not allowed on TUSD campuses — and are illegal for individuals under 18 — that students who choose to smoke or vape at school are breaking the law. Guin feels such policies as long-term suspensions should be considered as possible disciplinary actions in cases of vaping.
A long-term suspension is a policy tool that TUSD uses, where the student is withdrawn from school, Devere explained. The length of the suspension depends on the severity of the offense.
“This type of suspension can involve a hearing before an agent of the (school) board,” Devere explained through an interview after the meeting.
When Keeling questioned whether long-term suspensions would apply to tobacco use, Devere intervened by stating that students that are caught using tobacco on TUSD campuses currently receive a three-day suspension for the first offense. If caught a second time, the suspension can jump as much as nine days, or roll into a long-term suspension, depending on the severity of the offense.
“Let’s be honest,” Devere said. “Kids aren’t smoking anymore. It’s just not happening. And even chewing tobacco has gone way down. But vaping is very much out of control.”
In response to Guin’s long-term suspension proposal, Tombstone High School Principal David Thursby said a lot of “really good kids” make mistakes, and long-term suspensions may not be an appropriate action in all cases.
“Students all know from day one, before they even walk on this campus, if they’re caught with drugs — THC, marijuana, or anything illegal — that they’re going to go into a long-term suspension,” Thursby said. “I tell students and their parents that from the start of the school year.”
However, when it comes to tobacco, Thursby would like the district to take a more lenient approach.
“I believe we have students on campus who are probably addicted to nicotine and take hits once in a while on campus…I think there’s a huge problem with youth across the board, not just at our high school,” he said, adding, “Every single high school has this problem.”
Thursby is requesting that students who are caught with a nicotine vape or using tobacco for the first time receive a nine-day suspension and be required to go through an educational program. However, in cases of vapes laced with illegal drugs, Thursby said he supports the current long-term suspension policy.
“This is a discussion item only, but when it comes to disciplinary action for students who vape in school, I would like to have clear policies in place by the next school year,” Devere said. “We may make some intermittent changes between now and then, but this (issue) will come back to the board with suggested policies.”
Why naloxone (aka Narcan)?
With fentanyl and the rising number of fentanyl-related overdoses among young people a major concern, Devere wants the school district to start stocking naloxone, also known as Narcan, an opioid receptor that reverses or blocks the effects of opioids.
Devere said he wants naloxone stocked at each of Tombstone’s three campuses, with staff trained in how to administer it. Naloxone is a safe medication widely used by emergency medical personnel and other first responders to prevent opioid overdose deaths.
“Fentanyl kills people and it can kill very quickly,” Devere said. “It’s coming across the border illegally and it’s deadly. Two out of every five fentanyl pills that are confiscated coming across the border contain a lethal amount.”
Devere told the board to stop and think about the time, energy, money and resources that have gone into the pandemic over the past two years.
“Of school-aged children in Arizona, since the beginning of the pandemic, sixty-one have died of COVID,” Devere said. “In the 2021 calendar year alone, 1,450 people 24 and under have died of overdoses. We’re aiming at the wrong target if we’re looking to save kids’ lives.”
Narcan is the best tool available for saving lives in overdose cases, Devere said.
The district will be using an inhaled form of Narcan provided by the Arizona Department of Health Services at no cost. There will be employee training on how to administer it and the medication will be available on all three of the district’s campuses. Devere also noted that the state has a good Samaritan law in place that protects those who administer naloxone in the event of an overdose, regardless of the outcome.
“This is something that has to be administered very quickly,” said Keeling, who attended a break-out session that focused on naloxone at an Arizona School Boards Association conference in December. The session addressed opioid overdoses in young people and the life-saving benefits of naloxone. TUSD’s training will be extended to all interested school staff, including nurses, health aides, the administrative team, counselors and teachers, Devere said.
“I think we can staff an adequate number of trained personnel at each school site, and I do not intend to force a staff member who is uncomfortable with the training into that situation,” he added.
The board approved stocking naloxone on TUSD’s campuses and the proposed staff training to administer it.
Devere will be meeting with school administrators to discuss consequences for vaping on school campuses and will be bringing those discussions back to the board in future meetings.
“Our intent is to have new policies in place by the start of the 2022-2023 school year,” he said. “We’ll need to have our attorney look through the policy recommendations. We’re doing this out of concern for our kids.”
The next TUSD board meeting is Feb. 9, 5:30 p.m. at the Huachuca City School Library.