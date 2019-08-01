REGION — Summer is officially over for kids in the area as schools across Cochise County started off another school year this week.
Lucian Morgan, a seventh-grader at Joyce Clark Middle School, looks forward to having a locker for the first time in his school career.
“Now that I’m in middle school, I’m most excited about two things,” he announced. “Having a locker and PE.”
The locker is at the top of Elaine Bench’s list of favorite things as well.
“And I like that we’re changing classes throughout the day and I’m really excited about seeing all my friends again after the summer break,” she added.
Thursday marked the first day of school for Sierra Vista Unified School District, with some 2,300 Buena High School students sauntering through the school around 6:30 a.m. where they were greeted with applause and high-fives by a group of pastors, community leaders and military personnel.
“I think this is really cool to see all these people here greeting us, welcoming us to school,” said Rachel Allen, a freshman who attended Joyce Clark Middle School last year. “They make you feel good about being here and it’s a fun start to your first day of high school.”
Pastor Clea McCaa of the Sierra Vista First Church of God in Christ is credited for organizing the reception.
“We started the welcoming reception last year and received great response from it,” he said. “We have a mentoring group of teenage boys at our church, and a portion of them do not have father figures in their lives. So, we wanted to do this to encourage students and put them on a platform.”
About 18 pastors, along with other members of the community participated in the reception, McCaa said.
“The response we have received from principals, teachers and students has been positive.”
The district’s six elementary schools received a steady stream of parents as they dropped off youngsters, some consoled teary-eyed kindergarteners as they prepared to start that first-day milestone.
That wasn’t the case with Kari Luna’s brother-sister twins, Jacob and Emmy Luna-Moots.
“We recently moved here from Bisbee and live in the Carmichael neighborhood,” she said. “They have been very excited about starting kindergarten all summer, so this has been an easy transition for them.”
As she watched children lining up for class, Carmichael Elementary School paraprofessional Teresa Miranda reported an overall smooth first day.
“So far, so good,” she said. “Buses seem to be running on time, kids are finding their way to class and most of them seem pretty excited about coming to school. A few of the younger ones have the first-day jitters, which is to be expected. But so far, all is well.”
Superintendent Kelly Glass is looking forward to the new year as well.
“While our summer vacations are great, Sierra Vista Unified School District employees are always eager for the first day of school to arrive each year. It was clear today, while I visited our schools, just how excited our teachers and staff were to welcome back our students,” she said.
“Everyone I saw had a welcoming smile on their face. Not only our staff, but many of our older kids took the initiative to help out younger students who were feeling overwhelmed or a little lost. Our district and community are truly lucky to have such amazing people helping our students succeed.”
Down in Bisbee, 230 Greenway Elementary students are off to a good start, said principal Jennifer McBeth.
“I don’t think I saw any of the kids crying at drop off, even the kindergarteners. Of course, I can’t say that for some of the parents,” she joked. “Everything went smoothly. The kids were excited.”
“I’m excited. It’s going to be a good year.”
Shar Porier contributed to this story.