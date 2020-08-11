COUNTY — County schools are shifting their return plans back to distance learning after speaking with the local health department, with less than a week until the first day.
Tombstone Unified School district announced on their Facebook page Monday morning that it is delaying the start of in-person learning until later in the fall. They will start the 2020-2021 school year with “online remote” learning.
“Based on data provided by the Cochise County Health Department and the Arizona Department of Health Services we do not meet the recommended criteria for opening at this time,” the Facebook post reads.
The post also said students are able to check out tablets and laptops to complete their work and will be required to log on to specific classes at certain times.
Gabe Lavine, emergency management director for the Cochise County Office of Emergency Services, said the data being provided to districts is based on countywide data and not individual zip codes. That means an area like Bowie, which has had relatively few cases, is given the same recommendation as places like Douglas that have had 100s of cases.
Wendy Conger, Superintendent for Bowie Unified School District, said she will continue to do distance learning within the school building because that’s what is best for her students. She said a majority of her students do not have internet access at their homes and some don’t have the support at home to help them with school because their parents work.
Conger told the Herald/Review when they tried remote learning in the spring not a lot of school work was returned.
“I’m here and I know what my students’ needs are,” she said.
Case numbers by zip code can be found on the ADHS website at https://bit.ly/2Cj1brw.
Levine told the Herald/Review via email that the data shared on the ADHS website and to the districts is from mid-July, when the case numbers hit a recent peak.
“The data depicted on the state website for school opening analysis is based on the last two weeks in July,” Levine said. “This data lags approximately two weeks due to delays in receiving testing results, vetting, and analysis. Every two weeks the new dataset is being analyzed and assessed to determine if we are meeting the recommended benchmarks.”
Sierra Vista Unified School District followed Tombstone, announcing a special board meeting at the request of Superintendent Eric Holmes. The board meeting took place on Tuesday and the board voted to postpone in-person instruction until Sept. 14.
“I know this decision has created some turmoil in the community,” Holmes said during the meeting. “At this time we want to follow the state regulations.”
Holmes added that the September date allows enough time to make sure the data is consistent and doesn’t have a “rollercoaster effect.” If the county falls below one of the benchmarks, districts would face the same decision of whether to return to all distance learning.
Board member Joy Mimms liked what the superintendent presented and was the first to comment when it was the board’s turn to discuss.
“If I need to call into these meetings I feel students, teachers and staff shouldn’t all be together,” she said. “I think this is the right decision for us and our community.”
Part of the approved motion is for the district to update the board midway through the first quarter on the county’s place in meeting the benchmarks and give them the opportunity to delay the start once more.
Distance learning will provide two options for students. The first is the Schools PLP which is a self-paced option and the other is with SVUSD teachers. Students will log on at certain times to watch their teachers, who will be in their classrooms, live.
Board president Barbara Williams asked Holmes the plan for athletics and extracurricular activities, since members of the community are asking her about it. Holmes responded by saying practices will not start until the week of Sept. 7 if the data indicates it’s safe to do so.
“We want to have a season,” he said. “We want athletics.”
Williams liked the options this motion gives the board, district and community the most leeway.
“This strikes as something that gives us the maximum flexibility,” she said.