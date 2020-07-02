SIERRA VISTA — With the start of the new month came a new leader for the Sierra Vista Unified School District. On July 1, Eric Holmes became the superintendent for the eight local schools, replacing Kelly Glass.
Holmes severed the children and community of York, Pennsylvania for 32 years before he retired in the summer of 2019. He served as the superintendent for the School District of the City of York for the six years leading up to his retirement.
Holmes was hired in the spring and signed a three year contract with SVUSD. He relocated to the area in the middle of May and since June has been meeting community leaders and administrators from the district and schools. Admittedly, he hasn’t met everyone he’d like to yet, but is making his way through his growing list of people.
“This is my second day officially but I’ve been working for the last three weeks unofficially,” Holmes said in an interview with the Herald/Review on Thursday.
“I have met all the principals. I have visited all the schools. I’ve visited all the district property here in the city. Of course I’ve met with all the board members and like I said I’ve met about 15 additional community leaders. I’m going to continue to meet with community leaders until I have my list complete,” he said.
Holmes began his career in education as a history teacher because of his passion for the subject. While he loves being in the classroom, he believes he can help students more as a superintendent.
“I enjoyed being a teacher,” he said. “It was a lot of fun and I miss it all the time. … But I think I can do more for (kids) in this role than I can as a classroom teacher. “
Holmes took time Thursday morning to sit down with the Herald/Review to discuss his plans and vision for the district.
Herald/Review: What made you want to come to Arizona?
Eric Holmes: I was doing some teaching to grad students at York College in Pennsylvania. I did that for a semester and I realized that I wanted to continue working. And my wife and I had been discussing eventually retiring here in Arizona and getting a place here in Arizona so I started looking.
I had never heard of Sierra Vista. … Now being a history teacher, I heard about the Buffalo Soldiers and I remember when Colin Powell was here to do something with the anniversary, but I didn’t know that was Sierra Vista.
But it’s a beautiful community and I’m very happy to be here. Everyone who I’ve met has been very friendly and you go into the stores and you talk to people and there are so many alumni here that are working in the community or own businesses in the community who support what the schools are trying to do.
HR: What made you want to take on a superintendent position again?
EH: I missed it. I enjoyed being superintendent. There’s an energy about it. And I really missed being around students, because the energy that you get from being around kids I think is like no other energy around. I sort of missed making a difference. I really did. I missed being able to help kids. I missed making a difference in the lives of children.
HR: What similarities do you see between York and Sierra Vista?
EH: They consider Sierra Vista as rural, but it’s roughly the same population as York. Cochise County is much bigger than York County, but York City was the largest school district in the county, as Sierra Vista is. And with that there are similar challenges with that, as well as very positive attributes. Diversity being one of them.
HR: What are some of those similar challenges?
EH: You want to provide an educational opportunity for kids that is second to none. And in order to do that, there’s always issues when it comes to funding and resources. That’s happening more and more in any school district — that doesn’t make a difference where they are, but you take a look at what you can do with the resources that you have and how you can stretch those resources to do what’s best for kids.
But you certainly see that as a challenge when you want to be able to provide for your students, but sometimes you are not able to give them what you think they need because of the resources that are available.
HR: How would you describe your leadership style?
EH: I’m a servant leader. I believe in honesty above all else and transparency. I believe in collaboration and I believe in recognizing people for the good work that they do, and celebrating that good work.
I’ve never been afraid to make a tough decision. I’ve had to make many of them in my career. But as long as you explain to people why you are making those decisions, and the logic behind it, then people are more inclined to support those decisions, even if they don’t agree with them.
And I again, I’ve reached a point in my career where everything, every decision I make, will be in the best interest of children, because that’s why we’re here.
HR: What goals do you hope to accomplish in your time here?
EH: We’re gonna look at how we can empower our staff, we’re going to be examining best practices, teacher strategies and how we can incorporate those in what we do every day.
We’re going to be looking at how we can make Buena High School the best high school in the state of Arizona, because that is our goal and we’re not that far from it. And there is so much potential there that we’re all excited about making that happen.
By doing that, we make Sierra Vista a destination spot where people want to move, because that’s where they want their children to go to school. So that is my goal over the next however many years I’m here.
HR: What excites you about SVUSD?
EH: There’s good people here in this school district. There’s talented (and) passionate educators. Everyone that I’ve met so far wants to do right by the students. So I’m excited about it because I have a strong staff to work with. I haven’t met many of the teachers yet, mostly it’s been administrators, but I hear good things about our teachers and I’m excited about working with them.
I know that they are creative and I know that they are passionate because of what they have had to do this spring when we had to shut the district down and teach online.
My motto has always been, “the answer is in the room.” So whatever the question is, whatever the problems are, whatever the issues that need to be addressed, the answer is always in the room, and I truly believe that here.
HR: How do you plan to build trust with the community, parents and staff?
EH: I’ve always believed actions speak louder than words. I don’t expect people to trust me. They don’t know me right now. They don’t know what I stand for or my history. I am a guy coming in from out of town and that’s fine. So you build trust through your actions, and you build trust through keeping your word and you build trust through the types of decisions that you make, because if those decisions are always what’s best for kids, then that consistency will allow you to build trust.
HR: What were some key points of your entry plan?
EH: It’s been delayed because of COVID. And the focus right now is reopening. But the entry plan will still be carried out; it will just take a little longer. We’re talking about teacher focus groups, patent focus groups (and) community focus groups to identify some of the issues that exist not only in the school district but in the community and then to develop initiatives that could address some of those issues. Meeting with all the community leaders, and that includes parent groups and religious groups and everyone else. Not just business or politics, it’s everyone in the community. Developing a relationship with each of those stakeholders.
A lot of this job is relationship building, and you do that through interaction, and you do that with consistency in your decisions, and you do that with transparency in how you go about your work, and you do that by being available to people when they need to talk to you.
HR: Staffing shortages are a constant challenge for the district. Have you had to overcome staffing shortages in your career? What’s a plan to help with staffing?
EH: Yes I have and that’s because there is a teacher shortage not just in Arizona but nationwide. People aren’t going into the profession like they used to, and that’s sad to hear because it’s a wonderful profession. You get so much out of teaching and being a part of the lives of children that it’s certainly worth it. But we’re seeing nationwide is a shortage of teachers, particularly a shortage of teachers in specialized subjects like special education, science (and) math. Those are the positions we’re seeing fewer and fewer students majoring in college.
One of the things we are trying to do here is to grow our own. And I think that’s one of the best ways to increase the number of people going into the teaching profession. Which is to encourage students at the junior high, middle school and high school level to become teachers, and then come back to the community and teach here.
HR: Any update on the plan for reopening schools in the fall?
EH: My intentions are to discuss the district’s plan on Tuesday night at the board meeting. … We have been working diligently on a plan that gives parents options and keeps kids and employees safe.
We are currently wrapping up our conversations. We have had focus groups, we’ve surveyed parents, we’ve served teachers and we’re going to have another parent and teacher survey within the next week or so after we introduce the plan. We have tried to do our due diligence to come up with something that is effective for the community and keeps our kids and staff safe.