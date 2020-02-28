It wasn’t a traditional high school graduation, but it still meant the world to Jessica Watkins and her loved ones.
“It’s exciting,” said Watkins’ mother Tammy Jones. “For a while I didn’t think it was going to happen. She pushed through and got it done. I’m just so proud of her.”
Watkins, 23, donned a blue cap and gown Friday morning at the McDonald’s on Fry Boulevard and received her high school diploma in front of her family, friends and coworkers.
“I knew I would get it done but I didn’t think it would be this big of a deal for everyone else,” she said. “I figured I should have graduated by now.”
The new graduate was able to complete her high school diploma through an online school paid for by McDonald’s through its Archways program. She is the first employee to earn a high school diploma from this McDonald’s location. The program has to be completed in 18 months and requires at least 10 hours of work per week. Watkins finished hers in 17 months and two weeks, which is she is extremely proud of.
“It was a lot of work but it was worth it,” she said.
Watkins was homeschooled for most of her years in school. She said she went to public school for fifth and sixth grade but returned to homeschooling. Watkins said she prefered going to public school because her teachers would hold her accountable but at home her parents had other responsibilities so they couldn’t hold her as accountable to complete her assignments.
“I didn’t have the accountability so I just stopped,” she said. “I think I would have graduated on time if I went to public school.”
She had three years of high school to complete in the 18 months of the course, but with help and support from her husband Brandon, her parents and her coworkers she was able to get it done. She said when she first started the course she was getting up and doing a lesson at 3 a.m. before her 5 a.m. shift at McDonald’s.
“Without this opportunity I thought I would be stuck in a low (level job),” Watkins said. “It’s a blessing.”
Now that she has her diploma she can look to improve her future. Watkins plans to one day attend college and work on a degree to become counselor for troubled youth because she feels like if she had some to talk to then she would have done better for herself.
Watkins has worked at McDonald’s since 2017 and trains all the new employees that come to the restaurant on Fry Boulevard. Valerie Barcelo, the store’s general manager and new area supervisor, said she hired Watkins without interviewing her after a mixup with a girl with the same first name but said Watkins is excellent at her job.
“I always tell her God sent me her,” Barcelo said. “The way her work ethic here and in the community is outstanding.”