Cochise County an earth fissure hot spot

SULPHUR SPRINGS VALLEY — One of the state’s most active counties for earth fissures is Cochise, particularly in the San Simon, Dragoon and Sunsites areas, according to Mike Conway, geologist and outreach specialist with the Arizona Geological Survey.
In a live, Facebook workshop on Aug. 6, he presented an overview of earth fissures present across the state, centering on a few found in Cochise, La Paz, Maricopa, Pinal and Pima counties. AzGS maps and investigates the earth fissures in 27 localities in the state, including Cochise County, thanks to funding from the state legislature.
“Earth fissures and subsidence threaten people and livestock, damages homes, roads, dams, utility lines, canals and reduces property values,” Conway said.
The state has 175 miles of confirmed fissures and an additional 180 miles of unconfirmed fissures, ones which AzGS cannot make a determination. The statewide ground subsidence area impacts more than 3,000 square miles, he said.
As an aquifer’s water levels decline, the weight of the land above the aquifer causes the ground to subside and fissures to form, explained Conway.
“The sediments in the alluvium collapse and cause the subsidence,” he said. “They typically occur around the basin perimeter and bedrock. We think fissures begin to occur at the groundwater basin level at 200 to 400 feet below the surface. They may express themselves in thin cracks at the surface. But, as the monsoon season comes, the rain tends to open those cracks.”
They can be shallow or deep and go for hundreds of feet to two miles long and be 15 to 20 feet wide and 10 to 90 feet deep, Conway said. The deepest fissure in Arizona is about 90 feet deep.
A huge fissure they have been watching is on the Maricopa/Pinal county line, which has grown in length and though it has diverted somewhat away from a homestead, it is still a concern. The fissure is encroaching on other private property as well to the south.
In the Chandler Heights area, a y–shaped crack formed extending for over a mile and has deepened over time, he said. In 2007, the fissure opened suddenly and ripped through a horse corral. A horse slipped down into it and though rescuers tried for 15 hours to get the horse out, the horse died.
“Cattle who stray into a fissure don’t stray back out," Conway said. "Occasionally we find the corpses or animals who have strayed into the fissures. Fissures also disrupt drainage systems. This is an important one — contaminating groundwater in the aquifer."
Since the return of the monsoon this year with heavy rain events, older fissures are expanding and new ones are being created, he said.
“We really have an earth fissure season here in Arizona,” said Conway. “The monsoon doesn’t cause the fissures. The rain creates side-wall erosion and gullying and lateral growth. It just opens them up and expresses them at the surface.”
In Cochise County over the past month, new fissures opened under U.S. 191 and State Route 80, causing the roads to be closed for a number of days as Arizona Department of Transportation crews worked quickly to restore the traffic flow. It took tons and tons of concrete to fill in the gaps under the roadways.
“And ADOT is still trying to find out what happened down there," Conway said. "The area down there is riddled with earth fissures and another feature called desiccation cracks. They’re like mud cracks, but they’re much larger and sometimes the length of them can be hundreds of feet in length.”
Just last week, a new fissure formed on Jefferson Road just east of Belle Road in Elfrida, a new area for fissures in the Douglas Irrigation Non-expansion Area , as reported by the Cochise County Sheriff’s Office Aug. 3. AzGS research scientist and fissure manager Joe Cook visited the new site.
Conway said the fissure started off the roadway, but then crossed into the road and that’s when it was really noticed.
“Cochise is an area where new fissures continue to form,” he added.
He showed a photo of a well in Cochise County with the well footer 18 inches or so above ground level for an example of ground subsidence.
He also showed an old Eloy area photo from 1985 in which ground level subsidence had dropped 30 feet since 1952.
Fissures around Picacho Peak extend for about nine miles, but is not very active now, he said. However, with agriculture taking more water, he expects further decline in the future.
A problem Conway noted was possible groundwater contamination.
"Our modeling suggests the fissures can extend all the way down to the groundwater table," he said. "If gasoline or some other toxic materials were to be swept up and washed down into that fissure, it would almost certainly get into the aquifer and contaminate it. In some respects, the most serious threat from earth fissures is contamination of our groundwater aquifers.”