WILLCOX —It’s Cochise County Fair time and in the weeks before the gates open at the fairgrounds a group of young farmers and ranchers were preparing the projects to show in competition.
After all, a showcase of the county’s best products, whether they be animal, vegetable, or its finest art, is what county fairs are all about.
A long-time tradition of the Cochise County Fair is the carcass competition. Unlike the typical livestock show that happens in Douglas, the carcass show is all about what’s under the hide.
It’s a busy time for 4-H and FFA members, whose livestock projects that began earlier this year are completing their finishing stage. They select young livestock that will be processed, judged and graded according to USDA and industry standards.
For competitors selecting an animal is crucial in success and a difficult part of the endeavor, they must consider characteristics like age, muscling, breed characteristics and genetics.
While genetics play a significant role in carcass quality, to be successful an animal must grow in a well-managed environment to thrive.
In Cochise County two dozen students from middle and high school entered the fair’s carcass show competition.
In the carcass competition the quality of carcasses from various livestock animals — such as cattle, pigs, or sheep — is evaluated and judged.
It’s about the meat and achieving a “prime” grade. The assessment is based on specific USDA criteria, including factors like meat quality, marbling, tenderness, and overall appearance for the purpose of promoting excellence in livestock production.
The ribeye is inspected and not only judged against the other contestants but evaluated to current market standards and trends.
Overall fat and its distribution on the carcass are measured, with each type of animal having distinct marbling requirements.
In the weeks before the contest the animals underwent a "Finishing" process, which is the final stage of an animal's growth and development before it is ready for slaughter and consumption.
During this phase, the animal is typically fed a specialized diet designed to maximize its weight gain and meat quality.
The primary goals of finishing are to increase the animal's muscle mass and improve the marbling.
The County Fair Carcass Competition began on September 10, when the two dozen entrants gathered at Willcox Livestock Auction and dropped off their animals.
Seven entries in beef, seven goats, three lambs, and seven swine made up the animal distribution.
The livestock was weighed, each was evaluated for the students and spectators, and a first set of selections were made.
The judge looks at indicators like how much finish, fat, the animal may have and degree of muscling, then makes an assessment from least to best.
Willcox Livestock Auction transported the livestock to Carter’s Custom Cuts, a premium full custom retail butcher shop in Thatcher where the carcasses were harvested and processed.
Dr. Samuel Garcia from the University of Arizona evaluated and judged the carcasses. Garcia is currently an Assistant Professor of Practice and Manager of the Food Product and Safety Lab with The School of Animal and Comparative Biomedical Sciences.
The evaluation presentation and awards ceremony were Sept. 13 at the Willcox Elks Lodge #2131.
Dr. Garcia led the presentation at the Lodge, first explaining the process of assessing quality grades for each species.
In the Carcass Beef category, Berlin Jensen, Briley Barney, Cody McCauley, James Bohle, and Tristan Goodwin were entered with Reserve Champion Carcass Steer shown by Lindsay Hampton and Grand Champion shown by Shaycee Goodwin.
In Carcass Goat, Breiah Two Moons, Brylee Binger, Kylee Gilbreth, Reya Adkins, and Saidee Humphreys entered, with Reserve Champion Carcass Goat shown by Jessalene Gatton and Grand Champion shown by Lindsay Hampton.
In Carcass Lamb, Emiliano Chavez entered, with Reserve Champion Carcass Lamb shown by Gabriella Brandt, and Grand Champion shown by Sammantha Dickey
In Carcass Swine, Cooper Rogers, Hollie Keil, Hunter Rogers, James Bohlen, Seth Callister, with Reserve Champion Carcass Swine shown by Raeleah Reyes and Grand Champion shown by Samantha Hart.
Grand and reserve champion exhibitors received a banner, buckle and rosettes which were sponsored by community members.
Lindsay, a sophomore at Sn Simeon High, was a double winner. She won a Reserve for Rozzy, a steer she got from a family friend, and Thumper, a Grand Champion Boer goat.
“I got Thumper in June. He would thump at the dog, he would thump whenever the dog would walk by. It’s how it got its names. When the meat sells, I’ll use the money for future projects,” Lindsay said.
All the grand and reserve champions will be auctioned at the Cochise County Fair Junior Livestock Auction on Saturday, Sept. 23.
“Every year I see kids pouring their hearts out to feed animals well. I saw that they did a good job. As it happens in industry and in life, someone just didn't make it because of little defects here and there but overall, I think we had really good Grands and Reserves, so whoever buys these animals at the fair is going to be pretty happy with them.,” Dr. Garcia said.
Carcass competition sponsors were Cochise Credit Union, Maid Rite Feeds, Diamond Z Farms, Morin Ranch Boer Goats, YY Ranch, Red Rosek Feeding, Garigan Swine Farm, Folkens Bros, Express.
Jessica Zamudio, M.S., Benson Schools Agriculture Education & Welding Technologies contributed to this article.