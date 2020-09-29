Early voting begins Oct. 7 when ballots are mailed to those voters who have requested them or are on the Permanent Early Voting List. Residents are reminded there are multiple ways they can participate in the Presidential General Election. More than 55,000 of the counties 79,000 registered voters have requested to vote early by receiving a ballot by mail. Recorder David Stevens reminds voters that before they can request a ballot or vote in person, they must be registered to vote by midnight on Oct. 5.
“The most important thing voters can do prior to Oct. 5 is to register to vote or verify their voter status”, said Stevens. “That can easily be done by going to my.arizona.vote or contacting our Office at 432-8358.”
The last day to request an early ballot by mail is Oct. 23. Voters are reminded they should allow enough time for their signed, sealed ballots to be processed in the postal system and delivered to the Recorder’s Office by Nov. 3. Ballots must be received by 7 p.m. on election night in order to be counted.
“Cochise County voters have been receiving and returning ballots by mail through the Postal Service for over two decades and I am in contact with postmasters across the county on a regular basis to ensure the integrity of voting by mail,” Stevens said.
Eligible residents can cast their votes in person at the recorder’s office in Bisbee, Monday thru Friday, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. until Oct. 30. Additionally, the office will be open on two Saturdays, Oct. 17 and Oct. 24 , 9 a.m.-3 p.m.
“Several hundred voters take advantage of this opportunity every election cycle” said Stevens. A video on how to use the touch screen voting equipment can be found at https://youtu.be/t_8MEpWKS2Q
Anyone who has received an early ballot can mail it to the recorder’s 0ffice in Bisbee in the postage-paid envelope or drop it into a secure box located at one of the county’s regional service centers in Sierra Vista, Benson, Douglas, and Willcox. A drop box is at the Sierra Vista City Hall. All drop boxes are available Monday–Friday during business hours. For a complete list of drop boxes go to https://www.cochise.az.gov/recorder/ballot-box-locations
To help voters navigate their ballots, the Elections Department is providing a wealth of information on its website, to include details on the candidates, local and state Propositions, a list of official write-in candidates, drop box and vote center locations along with an FAQ list. Visit https://www.cochise.az.gov/elections
Although early ballots should be voted, signed, sealed and returned promptly in order to be counted, ballots can also be dropped off at any of the County’s 17 vote centers on Election Day – November 3 – between 6 a.m. and 7 p.m. Look for the orange signage to direct you to an election official who is authorized to accept your ballot.