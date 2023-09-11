AJ and Amber Peterson, of Minnesota, visited the Bisbee Soap and Sundry Shop and went away with some fragrant, homemade gifts after cashier Shawn Harris rang up their bill during Small Town Holiday in Old Bisbee in December of 2019.
COCHISE COUNTY — Retail and dining sales in Cochise County increased in July 2023 compared to July 2022, while lodging receipts have gone down. Inflation plays an important role in the direction and magnitude of sales rates, but that impact appears to be lessening. Using CPI-U measuring of inflation, it shaved off 3.2 percentage points of year to year growth, and 4.6 percentage points off the first seven months.
Applying the inflation adjustment, retail sales in Cochise County were up 13.8 percent from last year, beating the state average of 9.6 percent. The increase in the first seven months of 2023 was 0.2 percent up from January through July of 2022. For comparison, the state as a whole was down for the first seven months by 2.6 percent.
Sales in restaurants and bars in Cochise County were up 0.7 percent in July from last year. Increases in the state as a whole were larger, with sales rising 4.1 percent over last year. Looking at the first seven months of 2023 and 2022, restaurant and bar sales increased 2.5% in Cochise County, matching the State average over this time period.
Hotel/Motel receipts in Arizona as a whole were down slightly from last year by less than 0.1 percent, and increased in the first seven months of 2023 by 5.5 percent compared to that time period in 2022. In Cochise County, the lodging industry is doing worse- sales were down 11.5 percent in July 2023 from July 2022, and down 8.6 percent over the first seven months of both years.
Sales by remote sellers (those without a physical presence in Arizona and with annual gross sales in-state of $100,000 or more) increased 13.0 percent in Cochise County from the previous year, higher than the average increase statewide of 11.4%. The numbers were closer when looking at the average increases of the first seven months of this year compared to last year- Remote Sales in Cochise County increased by 7.2 percent and by 8.8 percent in Arizona as a whole.
Estimated retail sales in Benson were up 39.3 percent in July but were down 0.2 percent for the first seven months of 2023. Restaurant and bar sales were up 5.6 percent in July and 9.6 percent for January through July. Hotel/motel receipts were down 15.3 percent in July but were up 5.0 percent for the first seven months.
In Bisbee, retail sales were down 11.6 percent in the July comparisons and 3.5 percent for the first seven months of the year. Restaurant and bar sales were down 31.1 percent in July and 19.3 percent for January through July. Hotel/motel receipts were down 51.1 percent in July and 48.4 percent for the first seven months, compared to the same period a year ago.
In Douglas, retail sales were up 21.7 percent in July and 4.1 percent for the first seven months of 2023. Restaurant and bar sales were up 8.3 percent in July and 19.6 percent for January through July. (Hotel/motel estimates are unavailable for Douglas due to the small number of establishments and state department of revenue confidentiality rules.)
Huachuca City’s retail sales were down 5.0 percent in the July comparisons but were up 7.9 percent for the first seven months of the year. (Restaurant and bar and lodging sales estimates are not available for Huachuca City due to the small number of businesses and tax confidentiality rules.)
Retail sales in Sierra Vista were up 13.7 percent in July but were down 0.3 percent for the first seven months. Restaurant and bar sales were up 7.8 percent in July and 3.3 percent for January through July. Hotel/motel receipts were up 11.7 percent in July and 1.6 percent for the first seven months of the year.
Tombstone’s retail sales were up 0.5 percent in July but were down 4.9 percent for the first seven months. Restaurant and bar sales were up 7.1 percent in July and 4.0 percent for January through July. Hotel/motel receipts were down 26.7 percent in July but were up 16.4 percent for the first seven months of 2023.
In Willcox, estimated retail sales were up 6.5 percent in the July comparisons and 4.3 percent for the first seven months of the year. Restaurant and bar sales were down 15.5 percent in July and 2.2 percent for January through July. Hotel/motel receipts were down 5.7 percent in July and 1.4 percent for the first seven months of 2023, after adjusting for inflation.
