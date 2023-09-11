They came, they saw, they spent

AJ and Amber Peterson, of Minnesota, visited the Bisbee Soap and Sundry Shop and went away with some fragrant, homemade gifts after cashier Shawn Harris rang up their bill during Small Town Holiday in Old Bisbee in December of 2019. 

 SHAR PORIER HERALD/REVIEW

COCHISE COUNTY — Retail and dining sales in Cochise County increased in July 2023 compared to July 2022, while lodging receipts have gone down. Inflation plays an important role in the direction and magnitude of sales rates, but that impact appears to be lessening.  Using CPI-U measuring of inflation, it shaved off 3.2 percentage points of year to year growth, and 4.6 percentage points off the first seven months.  

Applying the inflation adjustment, retail sales in Cochise County  were up 13.8 percent from last year, beating the state average of 9.6 percent.  The increase in the first seven months of 2023 was 0.2 percent up from January through July of 2022.  For comparison, the state as a whole was down for the first seven months by 2.6 percent.

