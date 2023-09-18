SAEDG News Release-labor market (9-20-2023)

Cochise County Unemployment Rates by City

BENSON — The number of nonfarm jobs in Cochise County was down by 500 in the 12 months ended August 2023, for job growth of -1.5 percent, according to data from Arizona Office of Economic Opportunity. The countywide private sector was down by 200 jobs (-0.9 percent) while the government sector dropped 300 jobs (-2.9 percent). Within government, all the losses were at the state and local levels (-5.2 percent) while federal government job numbers were unchanged in the 12 months ended August.

In Cochise County’s private sector, goods-producing jobs were up by 200 (7.4 percent) in the 12 months ended August. Gains were split between manufacturing (100 jobs, 14.3 percent) and construction and mining (100 jobs, 5.0 percent).

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?