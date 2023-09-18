BENSON — The number of nonfarm jobs in Cochise County was down by 500 in the 12 months ended August 2023, for job growth of -1.5 percent, according to data from Arizona Office of Economic Opportunity. The countywide private sector was down by 200 jobs (-0.9 percent) while the government sector dropped 300 jobs (-2.9 percent). Within government, all the losses were at the state and local levels (-5.2 percent) while federal government job numbers were unchanged in the 12 months ended August.
In Cochise County’s private sector, goods-producing jobs were up by 200 (7.4 percent) in the 12 months ended August. Gains were split between manufacturing (100 jobs, 14.3 percent) and construction and mining (100 jobs, 5.0 percent).
Countywide private-sector, service-providing job numbers were down by 400 (-1.9 percent) from August 2022 to August 2023, with the loss of 200 professional and business services jobs (-4.9 percent), 100 trade, transportation, and utilities jobs (-1.7 percent), and 100 information jobs (-25.0 percent). Job numbers held steady in financial activities; educational and health services; leisure and hospitality; and other services in the 12 months ended August.
In month-to-month comparisons, the overall number of nonfarm jobs in Cochise County was up by 100 from July to August. All the gains were in the government sector with the addition of 200 jobs in state and local government partly offset by the loss of 100 federal government jobs.
Cochise County’s private sector saw job numbers stabilize from July to August with job numbers holding steady across industries (mining and construction; manufacturing; trade, transportation, and utilities; information; financial activities; professional and business services; educational and health services; leisure and hospitality; and other services).
Average weekly earnings in Cochise County were $830.61 in August 2023 (up 17.0 percent from August 2022). Average weekly hours worked were 33.0 (up from 32.4 in August a year ago). Countywide average hourly earnings in August were $25.17 (up 14.9 percent from August 2022).
Cochise County’s unadjusted unemployment rate in August 2023 was 5.1 percent, down from 5.5 percent in July 2023, and the same level as August 2022.
At the state level, Arizona’s unadjusted unemployment rate in August was 4.6 percent, down from 4.7 percent in July but up marginally from 4.5 percent in August a year prior.
The U.S. unadjusted unemployment rate in August was 3.9 percent, up slightly from 3.8 percent in both July 2023 and August 2022.
Cochise County municipality unemployment rates in August 2023 were:
• Benson, 5.0 percent, down from 5.3 percent in July 2023, but up from 4.9 percent in August 2022.
• Bisbee, 3.7 percent, down from 3.9 percent in July this year and the same level as August last year.
• Douglas, 10.0 percent, down from 10.6 percent in July but up from 9.9 percent in August a year ago.
• Huachuca City, 7.6 percent, down from 8.1 percent in July and the same rate as August 2022.
• Sierra Vista, 4.7 percent, down from 5.0 percent in July but up from 4.5 percent in August a year prior.
• Tombstone, 2.4 percent, unchanged from July this year and August a year ago.
• Willcox, 8.6 percent, down from 9.1 percent July 2023, but up from 8.5 percent in August 2022.
For more information on the Cochise County economy, including current and historical data, visit CochiseEconomy.com, a project of Southeast Arizona Economic Development Group in partnership with Arizona G&T Cooperatives and community sponsors.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone