Last month the state Legislature signed Senate Bill 1740 which approved the spending of $1 billion over the next three years to alleviate Arizona’s water scarcity. The funding will be distributed by the Water Infrastructure Finance Authority in the form of loans and bonds.

This funding comes amidst the longest dry period on the Colorado River in 1,200 years. Commissioner Camille Touton from the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation has called on Arizona to reduce water use by 2 to 4 million acre feet in 2023 to help preserve water on the Colorado River.

