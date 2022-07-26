Last month the state Legislature signed Senate Bill 1740 which approved the spending of $1 billion over the next three years to alleviate Arizona’s water scarcity. The funding will be distributed by the Water Infrastructure Finance Authority in the form of loans and bonds.
This funding comes amidst the longest dry period on the Colorado River in 1,200 years. Commissioner Camille Touton from the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation has called on Arizona to reduce water use by 2 to 4 million acre feet in 2023 to help preserve water on the Colorado River.
This focus on water usage from the Colorado River leaves many questions unanswered for Cochise County. Unlike many other areas of the state, Cochise County does not get its water from the Colorado River. Instead, the county relies on groundwater.
In Sierra Vista it seems unlikely that any of the $1 billion will be used for water conservation.
According to Charles Potucek, the city manager of Sierra Vista and committee chair of the Upper San Pedro Partnership, it is unlikely that any water conservation projects in the Sierra Vista area will seek loans from this new WIFA funding.
Potucek said that the aquifer which supplies water to Sierra Vista has a long way to go before it is empty. He also noted that if these loans are taken from WIFA, they will have to be paid back and that cost will be passed onto the consumer with higher water prices.
Mayor Rick Mueller of Sierra Vista agrees that seeking funding for water conservation projects from WIFA is not the best course of action in the Sierra Vista area. He pointed out that Sierra Vista has done a lot with water conservation and was the first community to receive a water sense award from the EPA.
“We’ve probably gone as far as we can with conservation and now the cost per acre foot with these projects is going up. All the low hanging fruit is gone,” said Mueller.
Potucek was more interested in what this new funding could mean for future water augmentation projects. Water augmentation is the process of importing water into Arizona from outside sources.
Potucek hopes that this $1 billion provided by SB 1740 is the beginning of serious effort by the state to start funding a desalination plant in Mexico that will bring water into the state.
When asked how likely he thought this desalination project was, Potucek said “it probably has a better chance of getting going than filling up the lakes.”
Mueller agrees that the state needs to look to outside water sources to prevent future water scarcity issues. Mueller thinks that SB 1740 is the beginning of a serious attempt by the state to fund infrastructure for water augmentation.
In a statement on SB 1740, Governor Ducey’s office said, “This bill will allow our state to make significant investments in water conservation and innovative technologies such as desalination, as well as identify and develop new innovative long-term water sources.”
Mueller said that we need to take a serious look at desalination projects in Mexico. To him it seems like to most probable source of water augmentation for Arizona.
Mueller thinks that partnering with Mexico to build a desalination plant in the Gulf of California makes sense for a few reasons.
First, he said that the United States is not currently meeting its treaty obligations outlined by the Mexican Water Treaty of 1944.
Second, he said that a desalination plant in the Gulf of California would be beneficial to both Arizona and Mexico. It could help recharge both the San Pedro and Santa Cruz rivers which flow across the border between Arizona and Mexico.
In Mexico, it could help stimulate growth in border cities like Nogales and support silver mining operations in Cananea. In Arizona, it could provide enough water to take Yuma off the Colorado River, reducing water scarcity in other major cities supplied by the Colorado River.
There are still not specific plans for the construction of a desalination plant in the Gulf of California that would supply water to Arizona. In January of the year, the Associated Press looked at the financial issues around the proposed desalination plant in Mexico.
According to the Associated Press, the $1 billion set aside by SB 1740 would only cover about 20% of the estimated cost of a desalination plant in the Gulf of California. Water from the desalination plant would be much more expensive than water from the Colorado River. Water from the Colorado River currently costs $155 per acre foot. Water from the desalination plant could cost as much as $2,000 per acre foot. An acre foot is enough water to support 2-3 households annually.
No matter what happens with the $1 billion set aside by SB 1740, both Potucek and Mueller agree it is very important for Cochise County and rural Arizona to have a seat at the table. They both said that Cochise County needs to guard against getting left out again like they were when water from the Colorado River was being distributed through the Central Arizona Project.