COCHISE COUNTY — Late on June 24, the state Legislature approved the appropriation of $1 billion over the next three years for the expanded Arizona Water and Infrastructure Finance Authority to search for ways to alleviate the state’s water woes due to the drought and climate change.
It comes at a time when Commissioner Camille Touton, U.S. Bureau of Reclamation, will look to Arizona to cut water use by 2 million to 4 million acre feet of water in 2023 as the condition of the Colorado River continues to decline. It will put the hurt on all users in the Central Arizona Project, a 336-mile system of open canals carrying water to agriculture and municipalities.
“CAP has been participating with our partners in conservation efforts to protect Lake Mead since 2014,” stated CAP General Manager Ted Cooke in a press release. “In 2022 alone, this equals a contribution to Lake Mead of approximately 800,000 acre feet. In Arizona, reductions have been borne primarily by CAP water users.
“Despite our very best efforts, our reservoirs have rapidly declined to record low levels. This is a serious situation and it’s clear that Colorado River Basin users need to do much more. We support the efforts of the Bureau of Reclamation to address this concerning issue.”
According to the legislation, WIFA will issue loans and bonds and administer the Clean Water Revolving Fund, Drinking Water Revolving Fund, Hardship Grant Fund and Water Supply Development Revolving Fund.
In 2021, WSDRF received a $40 million appropriation from the state general fund for projects allocated throughout all regions of Arizona and outside of Active Management Areas. The fund caps spending at $1 million for each project, with planning and the designing of water development projects capped at $250,000.
Funds may be used for loans to Arizona water providers to purchase or refinance water supply development-related debt obligations at or below market rate, provide financial assistance to water providers with bonding authority to purchase insurance, pay administrative costs, provide linked deposit guarantees through third-party lenders and conduct water supply studies.
WIFA will be responsible each year beginning Dec. 1, 2023, to prepare and issue a water supply and demand assessment for at least six of the state’s 46 groundwater basins.
“The director shall ensure that a water supply and demand assessment is completed for all groundwater basins at least once every five years,” the bill said. “The director may contract with outside entities to perform some or all of the assessments and those outside entities shall be identified in the assessment.”
WIFA will act as a bond bank for water infrastructure projects, according to the WIFA website. With a diverse borrower portfolio and AAA credit rating, WIFA passes savings to borrowers with discounted interest rates, “lowering the borrower's interest costs to between 70% and 95% of WIFA's tax-exempt cost of borrowing.”
Gov. Doug Ducey stated in a press release, “With the passage of this legislation, we are rising to one of the most consequential challenges of our time. We are securing Arizona’s water future. We’re protecting our water supply, strengthening our conservation strategies and ensuring that our future remains bright.”
Ideas of bringing desalinated water from the Sea of Cortez, also known as Gulf of California, have been bandied about for a few years, but depending on where a plant would be installed in Mexico would take an extreme investment.
Another idea is to bring flood water from the Mississippi basin during flood events to alleviate the continued decline of the Colorado River and the state’s groundwater sources.
However, those projects would be years off in producing any water and Arizona needs water now, according to House Speaker Rusty Bowers.
Environmental Projects Coordinator Mark Apel of the Cochise Conservation and Recharge Network has yet to review the language of the bill, but stated, “The county, through the Cochise Conservation and Recharge Network, has been working with its partners to move its planned stormwater and effluent recharge projects forward along the San Pedro River. We are excited to find out from the state how the recently approved WIFA funding may help to get a few of our projects through final design and construction.”
House Bill 2661, which would have allowed the county supervisors to manage groundwater in rural areas, failed and was not included in the measure.