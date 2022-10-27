BISBEE — The effort to revamp Cochise County elections started with the proposed hand counting of all ballots in the 2022 General Election and now County Recorder David Stevens wants to invest $1 million in grant money toward the development of new anti–fraud ballot paper.

During the regular meeting held Oct. 25, the Board of Supervisors approved the grant award in a 2 to 1 vote. Supervisors Peggy Judd and Tom Crosby voted in favor, but Supervisor Ann English voted no due to lack of details on how the money would be spent.

