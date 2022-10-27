BISBEE — The effort to revamp Cochise County elections started with the proposed hand counting of all ballots in the 2022 General Election and now County Recorder David Stevens wants to invest $1 million in grant money toward the development of new anti–fraud ballot paper.
During the regular meeting held Oct. 25, the Board of Supervisors approved the grant award in a 2 to 1 vote. Supervisors Peggy Judd and Tom Crosby voted in favor, but Supervisor Ann English voted no due to lack of details on how the money would be spent.
Stevens said there were measures to fight fraud that can be put into paper ballots and in the print on the ballots.
“There are three phases to the project. Phase One seeks to develop ballot paper with ballot fraud countermeasures to be tested in phase three,” said Stevens. “Each paper manufacturer has the ability to demonstrate their measures that are processed into the paper. Phase Two is the printing of a ballot with paper from Phase One. Additional counter measures may be printed on the ballot at this time. Phase Three will be to test these ballots with the available tabulation machines.
“The vendors will be using their tabulators to be sure the paper can be tabulated correctly. They will not be using ours. So, there’s no impact on the Elections Department or the office staff except for my time doing the paperwork.”
He has to have a report for the legislators ready by May 30, 2023.
The new paper ballots could be used as soon as the 2024 election cycle if state legislators approve the process.
Arizona Department of Administration grant manager Mike Gurr sent the award announcement on Oct. 13 to Stevens. The grant was open to all counties in the state.
Gurr stated in the award letter the county will receive the grant agreement over the next few days. Once the drafted agreement has been reviewed, it will be finalized and executed.
Joy Banks of Huachuca City said, “I have never heard of this. I looked and saw it was a legitimate grant from the state Legislature, but there are sketchy details as Chairwoman English has said. I’m opposed until there is more information. I’m confused on the role of the county recorder versus the Elections Department versus what the supervisors can authorize or not authorize. Mr. Stevens cannot provide the information today, the day it’s being voted on. I find that really concerning. I want to know how much staff time it’s going to take. What are the parameters for spending this money?’
She asked the supervisors to vote no.
Bisbee resident Carolyn Harris said, “I’m confused. I’ve been wondering why a hand count is so important if there’s going to be $1 million spent on fraud. Even if it comes from the state, it’s taxpayer money. I just want you to know that these shenanigans cause me be concerned for our democracy.”
Bisbee residents Tami Birch and Carol Garnett asked their opposition to the acceptance of the grant be included in the public record.
English said, “I think you (Stevens) have a limited staff and I’m not sure how this can be accomplished. I’m a person for details and like them before I make decisions. I’ll have to vote against this until I can be shown that we have the capacity. It is going through the Board of Supervisors, so that means if it’s approved, I have my signature on it.”
Judd noted she was familiar with the grant from talking with state legislators.
“I’m not particularly worried that the documents are in the works,” said Judd.
Crosby said he was aware of the technology from a previous presentation, but he did not say who made the presentation.
English wanted to see more information on how the money will be spent and asked it be tabled until the next meeting.
“Normally, when people apply for grants, we get to see what you’re asking for," English said. "That hasn’t been provided to me. I need to know the details before I vote on something. I’m not sure how we can fulfill it.”
Stevens said the documentation was “forthcoming” and noted this was his first grant to bring to the board. He said he had enough staff and would not need to hire anyone. He expects “the bulk of the money will go to purchase paper.”
A large quantity of paper is required for the testing, he continued.
English thought the grant was from federal money through the ADOA and questioned why Judd and Crosby did not want to take federal money for other efforts, but were agreeing to this grant.
Stevens said it was state money just authorized this year, not federal money.
Judd said it was in the state budget bill.
According to Megan Rose, ADOA assistant director, statewide communications, the $1 million line item was included in the state budget.
The item states, “A total of $1 million to one or more county recorders to test ballot paper in tabulation systems with specific security features, including watermarks or unique ballot identifiers, or both. The security features shall be used to authenticate the ballot as an official ballot, but may not make the ballot identifiable to a particular elector. The testing shall allow for different sized ballots. Not later than May 1, 2023, the department shall compile a report from the selected counties on recommended ballot security features and submit the report to the president of the senate, speaker of the house of representatives and secretary of state.”
New attorney fee schedule
Sharon Gillman, deputy county administrator, presented a new fee schedule for indigent defense attorneys which better reflects the market rate. She explained the need for the contract attorneys as there are more cases than on-staff defense attorneys can handle.
“The compensation schedule fee increases would be effective Oct. 1, 2022, for certain types of cases contracted through the Indigent Defense Coordinator, who believes that a professional services fee increase is appropriate to attract more counsel and stay competitive in the current market," Gilman said. "The current rates do not attract enough attorneys due to surrounding counties offering higher compensation rates."
The IDC department has a sufficient budget to cover this fee increase, she said. However, she stated, “There is a potential for a budget amendment later in the fiscal year should serious felony case assignments with trial expenses rise beyond projections.”
The new fees:
Felony first degree murder: $75 per hour. (unchanged)
Felony case representation: $1,000 per case, with $100 per hour after 10 hours. It was $900 per case and $60 an hour after 25 hours.
Felony early release cases: $500 per case. It was $400 per case and $60 per hour after six hours.
Probation violations: $400 per case (unchanged)
Misdemeanor cases: $200 per case (unchanged)
Appeals: $75 per hour, plea cap of $1,125 up to a $3,000 limit without approval. It was $50 per hour.
Rule 32: $75 per hour, plea cap $1,125, trial cap $2,250. It was $50 per hour.
Juvenile delinquency: $500 per case. It was $350 per case.
Guardian Ad Litem: $75 an hour. It was $50 per hour.
Domestic orders: $50 per hour, cap of five hours. Previous fees were not listed.
Juvenile Dependency: First year $1,200 per case; 2-plus years $500 per year, severance $500 per case. (unchanged)
The next supervisors meeting will be 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 1.