The mother of a 10-year-old boy, who was trying to get into his residence late Tuesday afternoon, was found dead inside the house along with a man after both adults were exposed to carbon monoxide from an outside heating source the couple had brought into the home, the Cochise County Sheriff's Office said Wednesday.
The couple was found just after 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at a house at the 3000 block of Hawthorne Avenue in Bay Acres, just northeast of Douglas, said sheriff's spokeswoman Carol Capas.
The child was trying to open the door to the residence, but was unable to and enlisted the help of neighbors, Capas said.
The Sheriff's Office and the Douglas Fire Department were called and first responders, after forcing entry into the structure, found two 47-year-old people inside the house who were unresponsive, Capas said.
The woman was the youngster's mother, Capas said.
Fire personnel tested the carbon monoxide levels inside the house and found that they were two times the lethal limit, Capas said. Sunnyside Fire Department responded to assist in securing the scene due to a potential hazardous material component.
Capas said the pair had brought in an outside heating unit and there was not enough ventilation inside the house. The man and woman were pronounced deceased at the scene. Their bodies were taken to the Pima County Medical Examiner's Office for the completion of autopsies.
The boy was taken by relatives, Capas said.
According to the Mayo Clinic's website, carbon monoxide poisoning occurs when carbon monoxide builds up in your bloodstream. When too much carbon monoxide is in the air, your body replaces the oxygen in your red blood cells with carbon monoxide. This can lead to serious tissue damage or death.
Carbon monoxide is a colorless, odorless, tasteless gas produced by burning gasoline, wood, propane, charcoal or other fuel. Improperly ventilated appliances and engines, particularly in a tightly sealed or enclosed space, may allow carbon monoxide to accumulate to dangerous levels.
The investigation is being continued by the Cochise County Sheriff's Office.
