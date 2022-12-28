The mother of a 10-year-old boy, who was trying to get into his residence late Tuesday afternoon, was found dead inside the house along with a man after both adults were exposed to carbon monoxide from an outside heating source the couple had brought into the home, the Cochise County Sheriff's Office said Wednesday.

The couple was found just after 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at a house at the 3000 block of Hawthorne Avenue in Bay Acres, just northeast of Douglas, said sheriff's spokeswoman Carol Capas.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?