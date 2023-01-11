Two recreational vehicle owners who have been fighting the city of Sierra Vista for more than two years since they were told they had to move their RVs to a different section of their mobile home park recently got a temporary reprieve from the state's highest tribunal, court documents show.

In a one-paragraph order, the Arizona Supreme Court remanded the case to the Arizona Court of Appeals Division Two, asking the lower court to take another look at the matter. The Court of Appeals had dismissed the case last summer, saying it had no jurisdiction.

