Two recreational vehicle owners who have been fighting the city of Sierra Vista for more than two years since they were told they had to move their RVs to a different section of their mobile home park recently got a temporary reprieve from the state's highest tribunal, court documents show.
In a one-paragraph order, the Arizona Supreme Court remanded the case to the Arizona Court of Appeals Division Two, asking the lower court to take another look at the matter. The Court of Appeals had dismissed the case last summer, saying it had no jurisdiction.
Attorneys representing Amanda Root and Granville and Georgia Montgomery — Root lives in one RV and the Montgomerys in another — took their case to the state's highest court after the Court of Appeals' rejection in July 2022.
The Supreme Court's decision buys Root and the Montgomerys a little more time in their battle against the city, a saga that has been ongoing since July 2020. That's when Root and the Montgomerys received notices from the municipality's code enforcement division informing them their residences were in violation of Sierra Vista's zoning laws and that each had 30 days to remove their RVs from their respective parcels.
Paul Avelar, managing attorney of the Institute for Justice, the group representing Root and the Montgomerys, said earlier this week the city could ask the Supreme Court for a "reconsideration."
"That's usually rare," Avelar said. "They (the city) have a certain amount of time to ask for that. Ultimately, nothing has changed. The city says, ''Your housing violates our rules.' We say they're wrong."
The case ended up in the Court of Appeals last year after Cochise County Superior Court Judge David Thorn dismissed the RV residents’ lawsuit against the city. The RV owners wanted the city’s zoning regulations declared unconstitutional. Thorn would not do that. The judge told Avelar he was stymied because the city had not taken any action against Root or the Montgomerys. Thorn dismissed the case without prejudice.
When a case is dismissed without prejudice in Arizona, it leaves the plaintiff free to bring another suit based on the same grounds.
After the Court of Appeals dismissed the matter, Avelar filed a petition for review with the Arizona Supreme Court, which issued its decision Jan. 4.
Root and the Montgomerys live at Cloud 9 Ranch Estates, a manufactured home community that allows RVs, but only in certain areas. The neighborhood is just off State Route 90.
Root and the Montgomerys had been co-existing with their neighbors until the code enforcement notice, but a dispute with another resident sparked the complaint after that person called the city and told officials about the RVs.
The notices of violation informed the RV dwellers their residences were not in line with zoning regulations in their neighborhood. Only manufactured homes are allowed in that section of Cloud 9.
At the time, Root had lived in her RV since 2016 and the Montgomerys had lived in theirs since 2014. Root has maintained she owns the property where her RV is located. The Montgomerys rent their lot, Avelar has said.
When the notices from the city were received, Root contacted the Phoenix-based Institute for Justice and held a press conference in front of her RV in the summer of 2020. Avelar spoke about the plight of the RV dwellers. The Institute for Justice routinely helps homeowners and small business owners in government issues.
The city changed its tune and gave the RV dwellers more time. But officials haven't taken any other action since July 2020, City Attorney Nathan Williams has said.
In February 2021, Avelar filed a 30-page complaint against the city on behalf of Root and the Montgomerys, asking for a “permanent injunction barring the City from enforcing its RV Ban against Plaintiffs.”
That’s the complaint Thorn threw out last year.
Zoning laws in Sierra Vista allow RVs in manufactured home parks and any property zoned Recreation Vehicle Park. Cloud 9 Ranch Estates is a manufactured home subdivision. A section of the community does allow RVs, Avelar has said, but that section is more expensive and in a less-desirable area of the community.
Root has repeatedly said she can’t afford to buy another manufactured home or move from her property. The city tried to help her find a manufactured house for her tract, but Root said the options they gave her were for houses that were in poor condition and she could not afford to make any improvements.
She requested that the city’s zoning ordinance be amended to allow RVs in the area of Cloud 9 where she lives, but the city council denied the request. Community Development staff had explained to council members that a requested amendment to the zoning ordinance would affect not only Cloud 9 but also two other communities in the city where there are manufactured residences.
In an email to the Herald/Review several months ago, a city spokesman said, in part, “the requested zoning change would impact individual property owners throughout the affected subdivisions who chose to buy their homes based on the existing zoning.”
Community Development officials also said allowing RVs in areas where they’re not permitted is not in keeping with the “goals and strategies” of Vista 2030, the city’s development plan. Some of those include: promoting quality affordable rental and owner-occupied housing; installing public improvements in targeted areas, where needed, to encourage and strengthen rehabilitation and redevelopment activity; build strong neighborhoods; safeguard the condition and quality of the housing stock in order to maintain attractive and livable neighborhoods; and develop high quality housing developments, among other goals.
Additionally, Community Development staff stated in their findings to the City Council that individuals who purchased lots and erected “site-built or manufactured homes” did so with the expectation that permanent dwellings were required. The staff said RVs are intended for “short-term occupancy” and are not subject to city inspections.
They also said, “recreational vehicles do not promote and encourage the family environment or stabilize and protect the residential character of the district as intended ... recreational vehicles may hinder the City’s stated goal of fostering of the infill and redevelopment in the Cloud 9 and West End Planning Areas.”
The Herald/Review asked Sierra Vista Community Development Director Matt McLachlan for a comment concerning the high court's order, but he referred a reporter to Williams, the city attorney. Williams had not responded as of Wednesday afternoon.