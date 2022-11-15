BISBEE — Two Cochise County Board of Supervisors members have initiated a lawsuit against Cochise County Elections Director Lisa Marra, seeking an order to mandate she fulfill a directive from them to hand count the ballots cast in the midterm election.

The suit filed Nov. 14 in Cochise County Superior Court by Supervisors Peggy Judd and Tom Crosby request the court provides “mandamus relief” and compel Marra to perform the hand count of 16 of the 17 vote centers in the county as “lawfully commanded.”

