BISBEE — Two Cochise County Board of Supervisors members have initiated a lawsuit against Cochise County Elections Director Lisa Marra, seeking an order to mandate she fulfill a directive from them to hand count the ballots cast in the midterm election.
The suit filed Nov. 14 in Cochise County Superior Court by Supervisors Peggy Judd and Tom Crosby request the court provides “mandamus relief” and compel Marra to perform the hand count of 16 of the 17 vote centers in the county as “lawfully commanded.”
A writ of mandamus can be issued in order to compel a lower court or a government official to do something. It is a remedy that should only be used in exceptional circumstances of peculiar emergency or public importance, according to justice.gov.
In the Oct. 24 supevisors meeting, Judd and Crosby voted to have either the county recorder or the elections director perform the hand count of the ballots.
Marra was not willing to go against the advice of County Attorney Brian McIntyre and Chief Civil Deputy Attorney Christine Roberts that the action would be illegal. She said she did not have the time to do a hand count of all the ballots cast in the county as the election had already begun with early and mail–in ballots. She also said she was required to perform a limited hand count by state statute and meet state deadlines for the canvass.
County Recorder David Stevens volunteered to handle the hand count. Crosby agreed, since the statute stated either Marra or Stevens would be able to do it. Judd agreed.
However, Marra said she had no authority to turn over ballots to the county recorder. When her count is complete, the ballots go to the treasurer's office and are placed in a vault for safekeeping for two years.
Now, Judd and Crosby are suing Marra for refusing to comply with their order.
According to Brian Blehm, attorney for the supervisors, the court did rule that a hand count audit of all ballots was not allowed under Arizona law. However, he says the order does not prevent an expanded hand count of fewer than 100% of Election Day ballots.
Stevens has randomly selected 16 of the 17 vote centers for Election Day ballots only.
The suit states Marra refused to let Stevens and his personnel access to ballots and would not comply with the board’s directive.
Further, it states, “Because not a single business day has elapsed since the necessity of this suit became apparent, the Board has not been able to hold a formal meeting to authorize its participation as a plaintiff.”
The suit raises another question, this time about the state open meeting law. Judd and Crosby agreed to this in their official capacity. It is not known if they spoke prior to Blehm’s filing and discussed the matter in a non-public setting, which would be a violation as no two supervisors can speak with each other on a matter until they are in a public meeting.
