BISBEE — For the kickoff of budget season, the Cochise County Board of Supervisors was given the bad news — the county is losing $755,000 due to the drop in population from the 2020 Census report.
During a work session April 20, Budget Manager Daniel Duchon presented an overview of the county’s financial status and the impact of the new expenditure limit which will reflect the loss.
The expenditure limit is based on an old state regulation set in 1980, according to the Arizona auditor general. “The Constitution required the Economic Estimates Commission to establish for each county a base limit from actual expenditures of local revenues of fiscal year 1980. Each year, the Commission calculates the constitutional expenditure limitation for all counties in accordance with A.R.S. §41-563 by adjusting their base limits for any voter–approved permanent base adjustments, changes in population, and inflation since the base year.”
Only the General Fund is impacted by the expenditure limit. It funds employees, retirement payments, employee health insurance, fleet expenses, capital projects, building enhancement, travel, training, computers and software, said Duchon.
Excluded from the expenditure limit are debt payments other than retirement funds, grants, Women, Infants and Children program, Fill the Gap funds, Highway User Revenue Funds, Special Districts and American Recovery Plan Act and Arizona Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security.
Duchon did put a smile on the faces of Supervisors Ann English and Peggy Judd when he told them as of the third quarter all departments and offices are projected to be under budget.
There are a number of expenses that will increase in the 2022–23 budget, he said. The cost of the medical examiner in Pima County, which handles the county’s cause of death reports, will increase by $25,000. The budget of Southeastern Arizona Communications Center will increase by $100,000. Another $89,000 will cover the elections and recorder’s costs. Utility increases are estimated to increase about $165,000.
The state has shifted some costs to the county, including Arizona Long Term Care System, $1.44 million; Superior Court judges salary increases of $127,000; and justices of the peace, $165,000. Certain elected officials will see a $10,000 increase.
Most of the county’s General Fund revenue comes from property tax at 47%. The county’s sales tax revenue accounts for 37% and other revenues 16%. Retail sales generate about 56% of the county's revenue.
English said, “I know we’re getting tax from online sales now, but how does that affect the brick and mortar businesses? We had a lot of businesses close.”
Duchon said he would look into it.
For the first time, the valuation of property in the county hit $1.02 billion, said Duchon. Valuations are set by the state and the County Assessor’s Office.
English suggested going to the voters to gain approval for an increase in the expenditure limit.
“We could explain the situation," English said. "Cities have the Home Rule option, we don’t. Or we can borrow money, which would not be included in the expenditure limit.”
Judd was not in favor of a ballot measure.
Supervisor Tom Crosby was online to listen to the meeting, but had no comment.
More budget work sessions will be held Tuesday, April 26, and Thursday, April 28. The schedule is available online at: https://www.cochise.az.gov/; click on the Agenda and Minutes link.