If you had experienced last year’s monsoon season, you might have noticed that the desert was beginning to look unusually similar to a mini rainforest with the vivid greenery and abundant vegetation growth.
For the entire 2021 monsoon (June 15-Sept. 30) Sierra Vista experienced a higher-than-average 11.27 inches of rainfall.
National Weather Service Meteorologist Kate Guillet said the active monsoon played a large role in driving the rainfall total upward during the season.
The heavy monsoon season also caused a large green-up, allowing for bountiful plant life.
“Last year, specifically, we had a lot of really good events where we had a lot of moisture move in the area,” Guillet said. “That’s one of the key ingredients, that you need to get rain and then that combined with multiple events just added that total all the way through the season.”
With some of the driest years on record recently in the Southwest, the monsoon helped improve drought conditions in Arizona. For Cochise County, there was a somewhat significant reduction in the drought classifications.
The western half of the county is still classified as D0, abnormally dry, while the eastern half of the county is experiencing conditions between D1 (moderate drought) and D2 (severe drought).
An estimate based on radar data indicates the southwestern half of Cochise County and the Chiricahuas received the brunt of the monsoon, receiving 12-15 inches of rainfall while east of the Chiricahuas and the southeastern portion of the county received 6-12 inches.
For this winter season, there are predictions for a high chance of below-than-normal precipitation and above normal temperatures. There is no clear indication for this summer if the monsoon will be active or not.