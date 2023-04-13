BISBEE — The expenditure limit for the 2023–24 Cochise County budget will be set at $78.8 million, an increase of more than $1 million from last year.
Juan Frisby, county budget manager, gave a brief presentation on the expected increase in costs the county will experience in part from inflation and rising costs to do business.
He noted most of the county departments have kept costs down and may end up being under budget at the end of the year.
However, the Elections Department will be over budget for the current fiscal year due to unbudgeted payouts from the lawsuits filed against the Board of Supervisors and the county recorder — which has cost the taxpayers almost $175,000 — and the jail district special election.
He ran down a list of increases he anticipates. Some are quite a bit higher than last year, like the $500,000 increase in employee health care insurance.
County Administrator Richard Karwaczka said the employees will be contributing to health insurance policies, but the county is assuming most of the increase.
“It’s not a dramatic increase for the employees,” he added.
Southeastern Communications Center costs are expected to increase by $300,000. However, the administration has yet to complete its budget.
Fees for the County Supervisors Association, which lobbies for the counties, will increase by $40,000.
The Arizona State Retirement System will cost an additional $30,000.
Ongoing legal fees will add to the budget as will a 3% to 5% increase in operations and maintenance.
The county is waiting for the Public Safety Personnel Retirement System, the Correctional Officers Retirement System and the Elected Officials Retirement Plan to release their increases so those figures can be added in the budget prior to its adoption.
Karwaczka said the county should hear from the state on those soon.
The state’s shift for the county to cover Arizona Long Term Care System will mean the county has to lay out an extra $290,000.
If the supervisors continue to raise salaries and wages to near equal what the position would cost in the private sector to retain employees, that, too, will raise expenses.
Property taxes provide 45% of the county budget, its largest source of revenue. Sales tax accounts for 40% of the revenue.
The county’s retail sales tax provides 57.18% of the annual total revenues. The talk in Phoenix concerning the elimination of sales tax on food would only apply to municipalities and would not affect the county sales tax, Karwaczka said.
Budget talks with elected officials — the county attorney, the county recorder, sheriff’s office, treasurer and county assessor — will start next week.
