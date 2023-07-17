SIERRA VISTA — Cochise County farmers and small rural business owners who are Sulphur Springs Valley Electric Cooperative members may get a huge financial boost from a $21 million technical assistance grant aimed at helping them access federal funds for renewable energy and energy efficiency improvements.

“We are actively pursuing grants through an Environmental Protection Agency program, and that could be a sizable amount of money, if everything is approved,” said SSVEC Public Relations Manager Eric Peterman. “However, the announcement of the USDA grant program is just days old, and we really haven't fully looked at what's available.”

