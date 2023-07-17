SIERRA VISTA — Cochise County farmers and small rural business owners who are Sulphur Springs Valley Electric Cooperative members may get a huge financial boost from a $21 million technical assistance grant aimed at helping them access federal funds for renewable energy and energy efficiency improvements.
“We are actively pursuing grants through an Environmental Protection Agency program, and that could be a sizable amount of money, if everything is approved,” said SSVEC Public Relations Manager Eric Peterman. “However, the announcement of the USDA grant program is just days old, and we really haven't fully looked at what's available.”
Funding through the Rural Energy for America Program — made available by the U.S. Department of Agriculture and part of President Joe Biden’s Investing in America agenda — will give priority to applicants proposing to assist disadvantaged communities, applicants pursuing projects using underutilized technologies, and applicants seeking grants less than $20,000.
REAP is also part of the Justice40 Initiative, which is advancing environmental justice by ensuring that 40% of the overall benefits of certain federal investments reach disadvantaged communities marginalized and overburdened by pollution and underinvestment
The USDA has a specific, tailor-made branch that specializes in loans and assistance to farmers and ranchers.
“We are actively seeking an EPA loan that has the potential to make a significant difference for our members,” said Peterman. “Together with what Arizona Electric Power Cooperative is seeking, it could literally remake some of our grid in our southern service area.”
The announcement of the federal grant by USDA Rural Business-Cooperative Service Administrator Dr. Karama Neal last week is part of the president's “Bidenomics” strategy to grow the American economy from the middle out and bottom up by rebuilding the nation’s infrastructure. It plans on driving more than $500 billion in private-sector manufacturing investments, creating good-paying jobs and building a clean-energy economy to tackle the climate crisis and make communities more resilient.
Eligible recipients, which include state, tribal or local governments; colleges and universities; electric cooperatives; utility companies; and for-profit and nonprofit organizations, can use the funds in several ways. Among other things, they can go toward conducting required energy assessments and audits as well as help agricultural producers and small business owners to plan, build or develop renewable energy or energy efficiency projects.
“In Arizona we are eager to see these funds result in more of our farmers, ranchers, and rural small businesses participating in the REAP program,” said USDA Rural Development Arizona State Director Charlene Fernandez. “So many of them are ready to make energy improvements and just need a little extra assistance.”
The grants provide hands-on support to farmers, ranchers and rural small business owners seeking federal funds for renewable energy systems, like wind and solar and energy-efficiency measures.
“Rural America deserves its share of the historic investments in the Inflation Reduction Act,” Neal said. “That’s why the Biden-Harris administration is making sure rural people get a fair chance at grants to make energy more affordable, create new economic opportunities, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions. These investments not only help producers and small businesses lower energy costs, but also access new markets and strengthen their operations.”
Interested applicants are urged to contact Arizona Energy Coordinator Jessie Huff at 602-280-8767 or jessie.huff@usda.gov.
USDA Rural Development provides loans and grants to help expand economic opportunities, create jobs and improve the quality of life for millions of Americans in rural areas. This assistance supports infrastructure improvements; business development; housing; community facilities such as schools, public safety and health care; and high-speed internet access in rural, tribal and high-poverty areas. For information, visit www.rd.usda.gov/az.
