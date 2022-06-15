COCHISE COUNTY — Financial assistance and literacy are now in the hands of 25 Cochise College students who were awarded the "Earn to Learn" scholarship on May 16. Cochise College is the first rural college the Earn to Learn organization has partnered with.
The scholarship requires that students are registered for full-time classes with in-state tuition, apply and receive at least $1 from the Federal Pell Grant and save $500 per academic year in order to qualify for $4,000 per year to use toward tuition, books, housing, groceries and more.
"I’m actually one of those people that was effectively struck by a lightning bolt and shifted into a nonprofit to do something to make a difference and really wanting to understand what was working, what wasn’t working, where were there gaps in service," said Earn to Learn CEO and founder Kate Hoffman.
"So, I researched extensively and came across this matched savings concept (that) definitely resonated with me because of my background from the financial services sector."
Candice Bennett, a recipient of the Earn to Learn scholarship and a sophomore at Cochise College, said the scholarship's return investment helps substantially with the financial strain of higher education.
"It’s kinda like a peace of mind," said Bennett, who is a fine arts major and has two children. "It makes the academics that much better because I won’t have to worry about ‘how am I going to pay for the course?’ or ‘how am I going to have to pay for the books?’ I’m able to get the supplies, too, that sometimes people don’t think about — like you need to get your notebooks, your pens, you know, folders and everything like that ...
"And along the way, if it can help me pay a bill or a babysitter — something along the way — that can also ease the peace at mind."
Roxanne Murphy— Director of Community Engagement at Earn to Learn — said if Cochise College students maintain their eligibility status after they graduate, they can apply again for the scholarship as a transfer student to one of the three state universities, University of Arizona, Arizona State University and Northern Arizona University.
"As long as they continue to meet the eligibility criteria and re-apply for the scholarship, yes," said Murphy. "So, students can receive it while at Cochise and once they transfer to one of our state institutions as long as they meet the eligibility criteria, still."
Hoffman said the scholarship operates "With a public-private funding model where our partner institutions are providing a portion of the match, and then we’re raising dollars through philanthropy in the private sector to match the commitment of our partner institutions of higher education.
"So, they identify those dollars through different pots of money that they are already utilizing often to support the Pell-eligible target population."
Murphy said for Cochise College, funding is pulled from the Cochise College Foundation.
Besides Cochise, the Earn to Learn organization has established partnerships with UA, ASU, NAU, Pima Community College and the Maricopa Community College District.
Hoffman said it's all about minimizing or preventing student loan debt.
"We’re really trying to prevent student loan debt in the first place," Hoffman said.
"The interesting original concept around matched savings was it really was intended to help build a consistent savings behavior, really help to instill sound overall financial well-being, financial health for our participants in a program that had matched savings as the foundation," Hoffman continued.
"And the financial capability training in conjunction with that is really reinforcing those skills that they are learning as a result of being in a program like this. So, it certainly is addressing college affordability and it’s really helping to address any unmet need that students may have."
Hoffman said Earn to Learn is in conversations with Mohave Community College, Yavapai Community College, Coconino Community College and Central Arizona College in hopes of expanding the scholarships.
To learn more about the Earn to Learn scholarship, visit www.earntolearn.org.