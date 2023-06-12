This weekend will mark 25 years of wet-dry mapping along the San Pedro River by the Nature Conservancy, as the group continues its mission of documenting the ever-changing river and its water flows.
“It’s a great example of citizen science, and it really has been useful for so many different reasons,” said Holly Richter, founder of the wet-dry mapping project. “I would have never imagined we’d be doing this 25 years later.”
TNC volunteers walk along the San Pedro on the third Saturday of every June to map which sections of the river are dry, and which are flowing. The goal is to learn what the baseflow levels of the river are at the hottest, driest part of the year before monsoon season begins.
The project began in 1999 and only mapped the river within the San Pedro Riparian National Conservation Area. In 2001, the project expanded into Mexico and last year, 270 miles of the river were mapped.
Richter said she started to project to develop a consensus around the health of the river. At that time, she said that people either believed the river was already dead or that it had not changed in the last century.
At the time, this method of data collection had never been used before. Today, it has been published in scientific journals as a new method to be able to quantify how rivers are changing with the effects of climate change. It is the longest running wet-dry mapping project.
“The first year we did it, it was an absolute experiment,” said Richter. “This was not a method that had been done anywhere else and I can’t even say that we thought we would do it more than once at the time. But then, after we did it, we learned so much that there was a lot of momentum to keep it going.”
The project provides TNC and the larger scientific community with a very informative way of looking at groundwater beneath the river. The surface water in the river is at the same elevation as the groundwater table, explained Richter. So if there is water in the channel they know the groundwater table is relatively high and if the channel is dry, they know the water table is deeper than the bottom of the channel.
The data collected through the wet-dry mapping project has been used to recharge the aquifer in some of the most strategic locations and to help locate endangered species along the river. “It’s been great not only as a source of data, but as an outreach and engagement tool as well,” said Richter.
The project has many longtime volunteers. Ted Mouras has been participating in the wet-dry mapping project for 19 years and has been mapping the stretch of river between the Charleston Bridge and Boston Mill for 15 years now.
“I’ve always just kind of been in love with that stretch of the river,” said Mouras. “Over the years, we’ve seen a variety of wildlife. Last year we saw a black bear, and in some years past we’ve seen gila monsters which is a little surprising. I’ve enjoyed the fact that this particular area is not an area that sees a lot of human presence.”
This year, the project will proceed as usual under the guidance of Bailey Winston, the new Southern Arizona Water Projects Manager for TNC.
“This project is really unique,” said Winston. “This is our 25th year, so we’ve got not only a really strong long-term data set, but community involvement in it for that long is pretty significant.”
She said that TNC has roughly 120 volunteers and staff in both the U.S. and Mexico mapping the river this year. She noted that the past couple of years had been a bit more challenging because the Covid-19 pandemic had reduced their volunteer numbers. She said that this strong volunteer turn-out is a great way to commemorate the project’s 25th anniversary.
Richter pointed out that the project requires the participation of many more people than just the volunteers who walk the river each year. It requires the participation of land-owners who grant access to stretches of the river that run through their land and many different partner organizations.
She said it takes the better part of a year to plan and organize the event. And when the data collection is over, many more TNC volunteers and staff members must come together to map the data and publish it.
Winston believes that this year’s wet spring and winter could yield some interesting results for this year’s mapping.
“This will be an interesting one for sure,” said Wintson. “We had such a great winter rain season, and we even had some rains in May of this year which was a pleasant surprise. We’re hoping to see that response in the wet-dry mapping.”