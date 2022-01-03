SIERRA VISTA — Three more male victims have come forward in the abuse case against a Tombstone man who prosecutors say showered underage boys with gifts in an attempt to groom them for "sexual activities."
Deputy Cochise County Attorney Michael Powell also said new evidence surfacing in the matter against James Dixon, 60, will show the defendant has an "aberrant sexual propensity."
In a motion filed last week, Powell is requesting a hearing to discuss the new allegations lodged against Dixon.
"The defendant would befriend boys, provide them with gifts, and then use this relationship to groom the boys for sexual activities," Powell wrote in the two-page motion filed on Dec. 29.
Dixon was arrested in late July after a three-month investigation uncovered multiple allegations of sexual abuse against boys. The query was launched after one of Dixon’s victims — who is now an adult — reported the abuse, Cochise County Sheriff's officials had said.
At the time of the arrest, Sheriff’s spokeswoman Carol Capas said investigators expected there would be more victims.
Dixon, who was living in Tombstone, is charged with several counts of child molestation, continuous sexual abuse and sexual conduct with a minor, among other violations, the Sheriff’s Office said.
At a bail review hearing in August, prosecutors said that at least three males who investigators said were victimized by Dixon are mentioned in the indictment against the defendant. Dixon, Powell said, had been a Little League coach and a Boys Scout master who was “seen around town” with a 15-year-old boy. That boy was with Dixon when he was arrested in Tombstone, Powell had said.
Powell also said more victims had come forward after Dixon’s arrest in late July.
In this most recent motion, Powell said: "The state also seeks to utilize evidence of uncharged victims RM, JH, and JT. These three men have come forward with reports of similar grooming behavior by the defendant."
The latest victims' initials are provided in the motion, rather than their names, because they claim they were victimized by Dixon.
"This evidence will also be offered to demonstrate a character trait giving rise to an aberrant sexual propensity," Powell said.
A hearing on Powell's motion has not been scheduled. At a brief proceeding Monday, Joshua Jones, the new attorney assigned to Dixon, asked Cochise County Superior Court Judge Timothy Dickerson for an additional 30 days so that he could familiarize himself with Dixon's case.