BISBEE — Another solar farm is slated for construction as the Cochise County Planning and Zoning Commission approved a special use permit for a 300 megawatt plant to be located on 2,430 acres south of Willcox.

The project includes construction of a photovoltaic solar facility, battery energy storage system and a 1.5–mile generation tie line.

