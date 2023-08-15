BISBEE — Another solar farm is slated for construction as the Cochise County Planning and Zoning Commission approved a special use permit for a 300 megawatt plant to be located on 2,430 acres south of Willcox.
The project includes construction of a photovoltaic solar facility, battery energy storage system and a 1.5–mile generation tie line.
During the Aug. 9 meeting, there was much discussion on the solar farm’s impact on wildlife as it will be located just south of the Willcox Playa, a popular birding site, particularly in the winter when sandhill cranes arrive to wait out cold weather.
Commissioner Albert Young was not enthused for the project as THSI bn LLC, the solar farm builder, did not own the entire acreage. There were a number of parcels within the 2,430 acres that were still privately owned.
For Commissioner Kim DePew, the concern centered around fire risk. Erik Ellis, with the project, said they had already spoken with the local fire department to make them aware of the solar farm and worked out a fire plan.
Others wanted to see the biological opinion, which would indicate potential impact to wildlife and wanted a verdict from the Arizona Game and Fish Department.
Commissioner Gerry Gonzales was concerned with the wildlife and said the company should look for an area that is not a “sensitive bird area.”
To address wildlife impacts, the company brought in biologist Joel Diamond, and he said there was “no evidence” of solar panel impact on birds. He noted he met with Arizona Game and Fish to discuss the project.
Commissioner Randy Limbach said, “We will not know the impacts on wildlife until fatalities occur.” He also noted hailstorms are common and could cause damage to the panels.
Commissioners DePew, Robert Montgomery, Jim Martzke, Larry Saunders, Nancy Welch and Nathan Watkins approved the permit with Gonzales, Randy Limbaugh and Young voting in opposition.
In other action, Ramsey Canyon Cabins LLC was approved by the commission to add one more guest cabin and four RV spaces along with a small parking area.
Jen and Greg Scialdone requested the modification to their special use authorization approved in 2008 for guest lodging when the first two cabins were built. They said they needed the additional income to stay afloat.
They provide over 50 bird feeders, which attract hummingbirds and 170 other species of birds scattered about their eight acres along with four hiking trails around the Huachuca Mountain property.
Neighboring property owners joined state Rep. Gail Griffin and sent letters of opposition. Griffin stated, “It violates the quiet enjoyment of adjoining property owners.”
She also claimed people staying at the cabins trespass onto her land.
Wendy Lewis and many others supported the request. She stated in a letter, "They take care in providing a comfortable experience while also taking care with the local nature that is the major draw for their guests. Their desire to expand to offer these experiences to more guests and the plans for that expansion are congruent with their desire to allow the nature, wildlife and community to flourish."
The vote was 8 to 1 in favor. DePew abstained.
Though the commission has no say in the matter, a few people spoke to the problems they have with proposed floodplain regulations.
Duane Legro and Clay Greathouse voiced opposition to the proposed regulation that would require all new habitable structures to be at least 1 foot above ground level.
Legro stated, he did not think people would understand “what this actually is. This will cost lots of people lots of money. We’re having these regulations shoved down our throat. This goes specifically against small agriculture.”
Greathouse said, “I’m disgruntled with the floodplain regulations changes.”
The county floodplain district is required by state and federal statute to follow new regulations as the whole county will be considered a floodplain.
This move would allow property owners to apply for flood insurance through the National Flood Insurance Program as recommended by the Federal Emergency Management Agency and Arizona Department of Water Resources.
According to ADWR, the ordinance “meets the minimum standards required to participate in the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP). Any community may exceed the minimum standards by adopting more comprehensive floodplain management regulations.”
Jackie Watkins, Engineering & Natural Resources director, noted in the Aug. 8 meeting of the Board of Supervisors that 40% of the homes damaged in floods last year were not in a designated flood zone and that sheet flow can cover the county in as much as 1 foot of flood water.
The new designation would save 5% on flood insurance premiums.
The new regulations can be viewed at: https://www.cochise.az.gov/DocumentCenter/View/735/Floodplain-Regulations-PDF?bidId=.